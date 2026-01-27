If the American Eagle campaign was not enough, Sydney Sweeney has once again sparked controversy by marketing another clothing line. This time around, she is in the news for promoting her own lingerie brand, SYRN.

But why could the actress be in trouble for marketing her own brand? Well, it turns out, Sweeney took an unconventional approach to promotion and climbed up the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

If climbing and trespassing weren’t enough, the Euphoria actress also adorned the 45-foot-tall letters with bras and later posted a video of it on Instagram. The clip shows Sweeney all dressed up in black, as if she is going on a secret mission at night with her friends.

View this post on Instagram

The group gets into a van and reaches the Hollywood sign, where they climb up through a hole in the fence. The team then hangs clotheslines of bras on all the letters. In the end, Sweeney proudly glances at her art and smiles widely at the camera.

While the marketing campaign does seem creative, it might land the 28-year-old actress in legal trouble. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the organization that owns the sign, has revealed that Sweeney did not have the necessary permission to climb the letters.

While the actress and her team had received a permit to film the sign from FilmLA, they were not allowed to touch or scale it. The chamber has launched an investigation into the matter, which could lead to legal problems for Sweeney if it decides to press charges of criminal trespassing or vandalism.

The chamber said in a statement to TMZ, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney, nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production.”

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has told Fox News that there is no investigation from their end as of now, as ‘no crime was committed.’ On the other hand, experts have warned that if no action is taken against Sweeney, it may motivate her fans and others to attempt similar stunts.

The Hollywood sign is located in a restricted area, where trespassing can result in a fine of up to $1,000 or a prison sentence of up to 6 months.

Meanwhile, Sweeney has so far received mixed responses from the campaign. While some of her fans have supported her for her creativity, others have questioned the legality of the stunt.

Sydney Sweeney Climbs Hollywood Sign with Bras in Legally Dicey Move pic.twitter.com/kUBMI4HIED — Pop Xtra (@popxxtra) January 26, 2026

One follower commented under her Instagram video, “This is literally vandalism and trespassing. Why would you post this?” Another critic wrote, “I don’t know if Sydney is a film and television actress or an advertising brand. Unfortunately, this was an ill-considered act.”

On the other hand, a supporter penned, “Y’all is a sign that says Hollywood. Touch some grass.” Another fan remarked, “I think it’s funny how many people actually think she wouldn’t have gotten permission.”

Amid the controversy, the campaign does seem to have done its job as it has created awareness of Sweeney’s brand, which will be launched on January 28. The lingerie line is being backed by the likes of Jeff Bezos.