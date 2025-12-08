Sydney Sweeney Breaks Silence on ‘Insane’ Plastic Surgery Rumors — But No One’s Buying It

Well, one thing’s for sure-Sydney Sweeney is nowhere close to joining the popular Mar-A-Lago face trend. At least that’s what the Hollywood actress says, dismissing the widespread belief that she’s gone under the knife. With countless people dissecting her before-and-after pictures at the drop of a hat, the actress has finally shut down all the rumors.

During her recent appearance in an interview with Allure, Sweeney sat down to decode the biggest misconception surrounding her, and it had everything to do with the only ‘beauty rumor’ that she wanted to debunk. She dismissed having done any work on her face, not even in the past. Moreover, she defended her reason by spilling beans on how she has a phobia of needles, which further prevents her from doing anything remotely surgical. In her words, “Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea.”

But that is not the end of setting the record straight. Sydney Sweeney also directed a message at social media critics who repeatedly compare before-and-after pictures of herself to prove a point. The actress noted that it was unfair of them to compare photos of her at 12 to those at 26, when she had more professional lighting, makeup, and everything else advanced.

Sweeney explained, “You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course, I’m going to look different”. She then complained about how everyone on social media is just ‘insane’ to draw up such unfavorable comparisons. Interestingly, at this point, one of her co-stars in the interview, Amanda Seyfried, chimed in that getting cosmetic surgery at a certain age is really beneficial. To this remark, Sweeney said, “When you do– I’ll call you.”

Shortly after, the conversation between the Housemaid co-stars turned into a discussion that revealed another piece of evidence that Sweeney had not gone under the knife. While Seyfried said the 28-year-old did not need a procedure right now, Sydney was quick to point out that if she were to do one, her face would become more even.

Sydney Sweeney says she’s never gotten anything injected into her face because she’s scared of needles, but Amanda joked that there’s medication for that, and told her to call her whenever she’s ready to get something done. pic.twitter.com/M1XmJcsdL9 — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) December 5, 2025

Providing more context on what she meant, the Immaculate star revealed that a childhood accident left one of her eyes a little more open than the other. It happened during a wakeboarding accident, when she got about 19 stitches in total. However, despite Sweeney’s claims, netizens still debate whether she’s telling the truth or just covering up the noticeable changes she’s had done to her face.

One must note that this is not the first time Sweeney has denied cosmetic surgery buzz. Previously, during an interview with Variety, she had reiterated her fear of needles and revealed, “I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully.”

Well, it has been a couple of times in the past when murmurs of Sydney Sweeney jumping onto the popular Mar-A-Lago face trend popped up on social media feeds. In fact, keen-eyed netizens were quick to conclude that the actress had enhanced her facial features with surgery to look a certain way, with her cheekbones high. All of these changes are reportedly done to imitate Ivanka Trump’s signature look and are most commonly undertaken by right-wing political supporters.

In the case of Sweeney, people have been more convinced of it since the day U.S. President Donald Trump praised the actress’s American Eagle advertisement for a pair of jeans. In his Truth Social post, the 79-year-old had written, “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there. Go get ’em, Sydney!” The statement not only shed light on Sweeney’s political stance but also brought to light that she had recently registered as a Republican voter.