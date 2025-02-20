Swiss Guards Seen Rehearsing for Pope Francis’ Funeral—Is the Vatican Preparing for Tragedy?

Swiss guards are reportedly rehearsing Pope Francis’ funeral. This shocking update has raised much concern, adding to the existing worry over his health status. The 88-year-old was recently hospitalized for bilateral pneumonia just a week after suffering from bronchitis. Although the Holy See press office declared that his condition is stable now, a certain report has people concerned.

A Swiss newspaper, Blick, published an article claiming that the Swiss Guard is “preparing for the pontiff’s death.” According to the source, they are rehearsing it with members under a curfew. In addition, Politico reported that two sources acquainted with Pope Francis claimed that he “might not make it this time.” The insiders have reportedly stated that the pontiff is completely relying on “doctor’s order” now.

Last Friday, he was taken to Rome’s Germelli Polyclinic. A week prior, he had already suffered from bronchitis, so there were some concerns. My worst fears came true when the diagnosis was revealed over the weekend. The leader of the Catholic Church was then hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia. All of his prior engagements and schedule at the Vatican were called off. Bilateral pneumonia can lead to breathing issues after causing inflammation and scarring of the lungs. On Tuesday, the Vatican announced that the respiratory infection also involved asthmatic bronchitis. This generally requires the use of cortisone antibiotic treatment.

However, this is not the first time the plaintiff had to go through something like this. Not too long ago, he also suffered from influenza and other health issues. With his condition worsening each day, the Vatican described his health as a “complex picture.” Following the pneumonia diagnosis, the Vatican commented, “Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father’s clinical condition continue to present a complex picture.”

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis’ condition has worsened, now diagnosed with a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection. Recent tests reveal a complex clinical picture, requiring an extended hospital stay for the 88-year-old Pontiff in Rome.… pic.twitter.com/xXiS92wBeG — Patrick Coffin (@CoffinMedia) February 17, 2025

On the contrary, Matteo Bruni from the Holy See press office said, “The Holy Father’s clinical condition is stable, and the blood tests, evaluated by the medical staff, show a slight improvement, particularly in the inflammatory indices.” Although his statement seems affirmative, it’s difficult to confirm Pope Francis’ actual health status. One Vatican spokesperson also stated that the plaintiff requires “adequate” sleep now.

BREAKING: It’s seems Pope Francis is rebounding. Vatican Press Office: “The Holy Father’s clinical condition is stable. Blood tests, evaluated by the medical staff, show a slight improvement, particularly in the inflammatory indices.” He received the Eucharist and PM Meloni for a… pic.twitter.com/rkLJw0H2GX — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) February 19, 2025

Amid this confusing time, it has been reported that many people have traveled to the Gemelli Hospital in western Rome, where Pope Francis is receiving treatment, to pray for his recovery.

Politico thinks that maybe given his “limited time,” the pontiff is working on securing his legacy amid a sensitive political climate at the catholic church, “The Pope has in recent weeks moved to ‘tie up loose ends’.”