Amid Pope Francis’ Declining Health, Who Could Take Up His Role?

Pope Francis’ worsening health condition has alarmed the entire world world. The Pope was rushed to a hospital in Rome after he faced difficulty in breathing.

In an official statement, the Vatican revealed that the Pope was suffering from bronchitis and his recent tests showed a “respiratory tract infection.” The statement also confirmed that his condition was “fair” but he has a “slight fever.” He is currently receiving “hospital drug therapy.”

All of Pope Francis’ upcoming events have been cancelled. The Pope has previously suffered through a bout of acute bronchitis in March 2023. He was admitted again in February 2024 due to “a bit of a cold.”

Mark Thompson, the CEO of CNN who recently met up with the Pope spoke about his health status. Thompson revealed that the 88-year-old was “mentally alert” but struggled to speak due to “ breathing difficulties.”

The Vatican News recently reported that the Pope’s clinical condition is “stationary” and his recent blood tests show “slight improvement.” The report also stated that he met up with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after breakfast.

Discussion around who the next Pope seems to have started even though Pope Francis’ declining health seems appears to be stabilizing. Here’s a list of candidates that could be Pope Francis’ successors.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Cardinal Pietro Parolin has served as the Vatican’s secretary of state since 2013. The Cardinal is 70 years old and from Veneto, Italy. Notably, he is the highest ranking highest-ranking cardinal in the electing conclave.

He has also worked in the Holy See for three decades. Under the diplomatic service, he has travelled to Nigeria, Mexico and Venezuela for assignments. Pietro Parolin has worked alongside the Pope for 11 years now.

Cardinal Peter Erdö

Cardinal Peter Erdö is a Hungarian Cardinal in the Roman Catholic Church. The Cardinal has served as the Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest and Primate of Hungary since 2003. Pope John Paul II appointed Peter Erdö as a Cardinal in 2003.

Cardinal Péter Erdő, Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, says #PopeFrancis came to Hungary as a true pilgrim of peace and brought the faithful a sense of immense joy and a call to work for peace.#PopeInHungary https://t.co/f6sQaxZh9J — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 1, 2023

He is known to be a devotee of Mother Mary. The Cardinal is 72 years old and is known to be more on the conservative side. He has been vocal about being against the idea of divorce. He has also opposed giving Holy Communion to Catholics who have remarried.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu has served as the Archbishop of Kinshasa since 2018. He has previously worked as a parish priest and as a professor. The Cardinal represents the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar.

Le cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, archevêque de Kinshasa à Kashobwe pic.twitter.com/Fw8cXuJAEl — Pascal Mulegwa (@pascal_mulegwa) June 17, 2023

Pope Francis himself appointed Fridolin Ambongo Besungu as Cardinal on 5 October 2019. Besungu is also known for his conservative political opinions. The Cardinal has openly opposed Pope Francis’ Fiducia supplicans doctrine. Also known as the Supplicating Trust doctrine, allows priests to bless same-sex couples and couples who are not married according to church teachings.