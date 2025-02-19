Pope Francis in Hospital—JD Vance’s Chilling Statement Leaves Many Stunned

All is not well for Italy’s Pope Francis, and JD Vance has offered support! The Pope, who has been ill, is presently at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for a complicated respiratory infection. A current update from the Vatican offered a positive sign as he was able to eat breakfast. Meanwhile, owing to the ongoing tension between the Pope and JD Vance, he took to social media and asked people to pray for his speedy recovery.

As per BBC News, the 88-year-old is more accustomed to infections, as he had pleurisy as an adult and got one lung removed at the age of 21. Previously, in March 2023, he also spent three nights in the hospital with bronchitis. Pope’s health is a ‘complex clinical situation,’ the Vatican said in a statement.

Vice President Vance took to Twitter (now X) to share a brief message of support. He wrote: “Let’s all say a prayer for Pope Francis, who appears to have some serious health issues.”In addition, the dispute between the two started last week when Pope Francis indirectly criticized Vance’s interpretation of ordo amoris (a Catholic theological concept). He said that people should prioritize love for their country before caring for others.

Ordo amoris is a concept that is backed by the idea of “rightly ordered love.” It was coined by St. Augustine and is considered evident through both revelation and reason. However, Pope Francis strongly rejected this idea, emphasizing that Christian love should be open to all, without exception, as taught in the fable of the Good Samaritan.

The Pope stressed the fact that Christianity believes in the concept of universal love rather than just love based on self-interest and needs. The Pope wrote, “Christians know very well that it is only by affirming the infinite dignity of all that our own identity as persons and as societies reaches its maturity. As per The Irish Star, the Pope has previously clashed with conservative political figures over issues such as immigration and social justice, which further fuels the conflict with VP Vance.

Let’s all say a prayer for Pope Francis, who appears to have some serious health issues. — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 18, 2025

As per the National Catholic Register, Pope Francis perhaps responded to Vance’s comments since he previously accused the bishops in America of running refugee camps just for their monetary benefits. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, labeled these claims false and offensive. Father Raymond de Souza, a Catholic priest and journalist, believes the Pope wanted to show support for the American bishops.

Over the years, Pope Francis and Donald Trump have very different views on many issues. While Trump favors mass deportations, Francis would have migrating people be received, not rejected, as a grave moral evil. In addition, Donald Trump subscribes to an “America First” philosophy, while the Vatican favors diplomatic relations, even with nations such as China. The Pope is also a strong advocate for environmental security, while Trump has a different point of view.

Previously, the Pope has faced opposition from the U.S. government for his views on abortion. As per the Pope, abortion is a grave sin. Donald Trump, on the other hand, believes that abortion is a personal choice and that each state should make its rules accordingly. He distanced himself from abortion bans during his 2024 political campaign.