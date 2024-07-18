'Sweaty' Rudy Giuliani's Bizarrely Barks and Yells 'Sponge Bath for the Dog' During RNC

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani made an unexpected scene at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee. Witnesses reported seeing the 80-year-old lawyer behaving strangely and even barking at staff members. Giuliani, once a respected political figure, has fallen from grace in recent years. He's now facing legal troubles and financial ruin. Despite this, he still showed up at the RNC, though without an official speaking role. The Washington Post's Ben Terris described a surreal moment involving Giuliani, "During breaks, a woman wiped sweat off Giuliani’s bald head."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Giuliani reportedly exclaimed, "Sponge bath for the dog...Woof woof!" People who witnessed this unusual behavior were taken aback. It is a long cry from Giuliani's tenure as "America's Mayor" following 9/11. He is now consigned to the fringes of the Republican Party. Giuliani also took a tumble while walking through the Fiserv Forum, where the RNC was taking place. Giuliani was walking up an aisle in the main convention hall when he suddenly fell sideways into a row of chairs before falling onto the floor, video on social media showed.

Adding to Giuliani's troubles, he took a tumble on the convention floor. This led to speculation about his condition. Head of security Michael Ragusa explained, he "took a misstep and fell over. He was uninjured and unfazed by this incident. It is shameful that the left-wing media took this opportunity to try and dehumanize America’s greatest Mayor who accomplished, and continues to accomplish so much for this great country.” Giuliani was not the only controversial character at the convention. Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, was also present. Lindell has been an ardent backer of former President Donald Trump's fake statements regarding the 2020 election.

Rudy falls to the floor today at the RNC. pic.twitter.com/h5eke6XEXw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 16, 2024

Terris wrote about Lindell's non-stop talking: "For the past 3½ years, the mustachioed, motor-mouthed salesman hasn't stopped talking about how the 2020 election was stolen. It has cost him." Lindell's election claims have landed him in hot water. He's facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. He also lost a $5 million bet when he failed to prove his election fraud claims. Despite these setbacks, Lindell keeps pushing his theories. He told The Washington Post, "I don't see it as a gamble at all. If we lose our country, I won't have a company anyway."

Mike Lindell trying to boost his business with mini ear pillows — Michiel 🇳🇱🇺🇲 supports 🇺🇦 (@hmhuibers) July 18, 2024

Giuliani and Lindell represent a faction of the Republican Party still clinging to Trump's false election claims. Their presence at the RNC shows the party's ongoing struggle with these ideas. The New York Times reported on Giuliani's diminished status: "This year, Mr. Giuliani — indicted, disbarred and bankrupt — has no speaking slot. He has been roaming around the arena for days nonetheless, recording his show and giving hours and hours of interviews to virtually anyone who could grab him."