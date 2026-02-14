SWAT Team Detains Two People in Connection With Nancy Guthrie Missing Investigation

As the second week of the search for Nancy Guthrie nears its end, a SWAT team reportedly detained two individuals who lived two miles away from Guthrie’s Tucson, Arizona, home. However, it remains unclear whether they were arrested or considered suspects.

For the unversed, the 84-year-old was last seen in the evening of January 31, 2026. An immediate investigation was launched the following day after her family reported her disappearance, which, according to authorities, is a potential abduction.

Sharing live updates from the location, Brian Entin, Senior National Correspondent for NewsNation, who was present at the scene, stated that “There is an active situation happening right now involving the Pima County SWAT team connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.”

.@BrianEntin reports live with exclusive news of the Pima County SWAT team pulling two individuals from a home in Arizona in connection to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. @KatiePavlichNN Full story: https://t.co/rriIZPVnWk pic.twitter.com/uwBNn8M4P3 — NewsNation (@NewsNation) February 14, 2026

Speaking from his car, he stated that “they have already, from what I can tell, pulled two people out of a house,” but declined to disclose the location to “not interfere with [the] investigation.” He also confirmed that “It was a man and a woman,” but added that “it is hard to tell.”

“Appears two individuals were taken out of the house where swat operation is happening. I’m told a nearby traffic stop is also connected. I’m outside the house,” said Entin.

According to News Nation, subsequently, another man, who was going to his house that was being searched, was also detained during a traffic stop.

“When someone is detained, it means they’re not under arrest. The reason for that is to conduct further interviews, collect forensic evidence without having to put the individual into a custody situation,” said Chris McDonough, a retired Southern California homicide detective, in a statement to the outlet.

Furthermore, Entin confirmed that the situation was connected to Nancy Guthrie’s investigation, but said he does not know “whether this is going to pan out into something significant or whether we’re going to sort of see what happened the other night with the man who was detained and then released.”

For those unaware, a Rio Rico man identified as Carlos Palazuelos was detained on Tuesday, February 10, during a “traffic stop south of Tucson,” for questioning in Nancy Guthrie’s case, said the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in a statement.

However, he was later released from custody after several hours of questioning by authorities.

Following his release, he spoke to reporters, sharing that his detention “felt like being kidnapped,” and that authorities were holding him against his will.

This is Carlos who says he was pulled over by police and was accused of kidnapping #NancyGuthrie. They have released him. We just spoke with him outside his house in Rio Rico Arizona ⁦@CBSNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/BmsR2q5jBl — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) February 11, 2026

He recalled sharing with officers that he works in “Tucson for GLS” and that he “might have delivered a package to your house, but I never kidnapped anybody.”

The same day, the FBI released images and videos of a masked man captured on Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera. Sharing related information, Palazuelos told reporters:

“All I know is they showed my in-law a picture of somebody wearing a mask or something, and it supposedly looked like my eyes.”

Palazuelos also showed his wrists to the reporters, claiming that they were swollen due to handcuffs.

“I hope they get the suspect, because I’m not it. And they better do their job and find the suspect that did it so they can clear my name, I’m done,” he told reporters in relation to Nancy Guthrie’s ongoing investigation.