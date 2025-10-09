‘Suspending Who?’ — Did Trump Think ‘Habeas Corpus’ Is a Person? Internet is in Tears

Donald Trump looked visibly agitated when asked about a Latin legal term during a White House roundtable. Trump was meeting with conservative influencers in the State Dining Room to discuss the movement called ‘Antifa’. A reporter asked if he’d ever considered suspending habeas corpus, which is a court order that commands someone holding a person in detention to bring that person before the court.

This law deals with the so‑called insurrectionists and speeds up deportations of undocumented immigrants. “Have you given any more thought to possibly suspending habeas corpus to not only deal with these insurrectionists across the nation but also to continue rapidly deporting illegal aliens?” the reporter asked.

As per The Daily Beast, Donald Trump seemed puzzled and asked, “Suspending who?”, apparently mishearing the phrase as a name. When the reporter repeated, “habeas corpus,” Trump responded, “Oh, oh, I don’t know, I’d rather leave that to Kristi,” as he gestured towards the Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Noem deferred, saying, “Sir, I haven’t been a part of any discussions on that.” Trump appeared confused as he pressed his lips and moved to the next question. Habeas Corpus is a Latin term that means “that you have the body.” It is widely used to determine lawful detentions. But, trump must have misheard it since he also appeared sleepy.

Even though Kristi Noem has grabbed the limelight for her commendable work on Trump’s deportation policies, followed by her alleged plastic surgery rumours, which have become a part of the new MAGA effect, she reportedly has people who are more credible than her.

Even though Kristi Noem reportedly has the final say, South Dakota governor and Trump’s ex-campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, is handling the narrative. Lewandowski also accompanies Noem everywhere and is always by her side.

Consequently, in June 2025, the DHS formally announced Lewandowski’s appointment as Kristi Noem’s chief advisor. A recent New York magazine exposé described the department as “the Corey show,” with one lobbyist saying, “Everything has to go through Corey. It’s all based on ‘You’re my buddy, or you’re not my buddy.’ That place just runs that way.”

BREAKING: President Trump just opened up the Antifa roundtable with a BOMBSHELL revelation that they have CRITICAL information on the far-left insurrectionists! “These are agitators, anarchists, and they are paid.” “You will be finding that out very soon. You should see what we… pic.twitter.com/AhiUPbyOSk — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 8, 2025

On the other hand, for the unversed, Antifa (short for anti-fascist) is a loosely organized movement made up of people who oppose fascism. This group opposes racism, neo-Nazism, authoritarianism, and capitalism. Stemming from the Stalinist Communist Party of Germany (KPD) during the late history of the Weimar Republic, the movement in America exists mainly as a symbol.

Donald Trump has blamed Antifa for violence during protests and has called for labeling it a domestic or even foreign terrorist organization. While Antifa does not run for office or make laws, left-wing supporters don’t support Antifa’s tactics, especially violence. Still, they may also criticize attempts to exaggerate its influence or use it to distract from far-right violence.

The 79-year-old President and his administration have been bombarded with questions after an unexpected government shutdown occurred on October 1, 2025, and it has entered its second week as of October 8. This shutdown has put the ruling party’s credibility in jeopardy as several media organisations have questioned its allies.

The ongoing political divide between Republicans and Democrats has intensified after the shutdown, and left-wing news channels like CNN have challenged members of the Trump administration.

For instance, yesterday, journalist Kaitlan Collins grilled Ohio representative Jim Jordan during a live interview. Collins fact-checked Jordan after he claimed that Democrats were trying to offer free healthcare to undocumented immigrants—a statement that has been widely dismissed.