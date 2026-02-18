US Surfing Legend Kurt Van Dyke Found Dead in Costa Rica Home; Authorities Suspect Robbery

Tragedy has struck in Costa Rica after Kurt Van Dyke, a California surfer, was found dead in his home. Authorities were notified and are now searching for suspects.

According to local news reports cited by TMZ, police received a call reporting a break-in and assault at an apartment at 10:50 a.m. local time. When officers arrived, they found the 66-year-old surfer fatally stabbed and strangled in a bedroom.

Officials said the body had multiple stab wounds and signs of asphyxiation. The incident occurred in Hone Creek, near Cahuita, along the Caribbean coast near the Panama border. The location is about 10 miles from a hotel owned by Van Dyke.

Authorities later determined that the suspects had stolen valuables before killing him.

Surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke, 66, strangled and stabbed to death in Costa Rica, 31-year-old girlfriend found zip-tied and beaten. The brother of Van Dyke says the killing is “more nefarious” than a random break-in gone wrong. Van Dyke was found with multiple stab wounds and… pic.twitter.com/8xq5wqGFb3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 17, 2026

The suspects fled the scene in two separate vehicles. So far, no suspects have been identified or arrested. In a separate report from Times Now World, Arroyo, the 31-year-old girlfriend of Kurt Van Dyke, was also in the apartment during the robbery.

She told investigators that two armed men stormed into their residence, held them at gunpoint in a room, tied their hands and feet with zip ties, and assaulted them. Authorities found her tied up but uninjured when officers arrived. The report also confirmed that the robbers ransacked the apartment and stole a 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

The vehicle theft was confirmed through security footage, though no details were released about the second vehicle used in the escape. Costa Rica has been shaken by the news of Van Dyke’s death. Roger Sams, president of Costa Rica’s Southern Caribbean Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, said in a statement:

“I am deeply saddened. We’ve had a long period of calm and tranquility.… This shocks and saddens us because the Caribbean has been so peaceful.”

Likewise, Peter Van Dyke, the legendary surfer’s brother, would remember him as “a very benevolent, giving person who would help just about anybody.” He continued, “Kurt would never hurt anybody, and he was always there when you needed him.”

Kurt Van Dyke was famous for being ‘not a flashy guy’ who lived a ‘simple life’ in a modest apartment. So naturally, two armed men decided the most logical target for a high-stakes heist was a 66-year-old surfer’s 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Why rob a bank when you can murder a local… — SacarsmKing (@Damovizplug) February 16, 2026

Ronald Umana, a friend of Van Dyke, wrote in a social media post, remembering his energy and the light he brought to the lives of the people around him. “Some people leave footprints — you left waves,” they added.

According to Surfer, Roger Sams assured the tourists that such violent cases are a rare occurrence. They explained that this was the violent crime that had been reported in months, adding that Van Dyke was a local and an owner of a hotel. Hence, tourists will not face such life-threatening situations when they visit their region.