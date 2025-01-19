“Super Excited” Demi Moore has Mouth-Watering News for Paramount+ Fans—Incoming Landman Season 2!

Demi Moore hinted at a possible renewal of the series Landman. Moore, who plays Cami Miller in the show, spoke about her excitement for a new season. The show that tells the story of the Texas oil rigs world premiered in 2024.

Landman is a Paramount+ drama series that stars Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role. The actor plays the role of Tommy Norris who is the crisis manager of an oil company. The star secured a Best Performance by a Male Actor nomination at the Golden Globes for his role in Landman.

Demi Moore who plays the role of Cami on the show recently hinted at a possible season 2 of the show. In an interview with Esquire, the actress said she was “excited” to start shooting for the next instalment.

“I’ve already completed the first season, and I’m excited for us to start the second, which will be at the beginning of next year,” Moore told the magazine. The Substance actress also gushed about Taylor Sheridan during the interview.

Taylor Sheridan who is famously known for being the creator of Yellowstone serves as a writer on Landman. Demi noted that the show is based on a “very interesting world.” She then credited the creator of the show for his skillset.

“It’s kind of this subculture that we haven’t seen before, which is what I think Taylor does so well,” she added. The actress also mentioned how she has known her co-star Billy Bob Thornton for a long time.

Michelle Randolph, Ali Larter, and Kayla Wallace are also a part of the cast for the show. The first season of the show was received well by the audience as soon as it premiered. Paramount+ is yet to confirm if the show will be renewed for a second season.

Billy Bob Thornton also recently spoke about the possibility of a Season 2 during an interview. The star revealed that nothing has been “officially” confirmed as of yet.

“Usually shows that are this successful, they’d do it again,” he continued while talking to The Hollywood Reporter. He says that he doesn’t “know for sure” if the show will be renewed but the star did hint at a strong possibility for a renewal. “I can only imagine that they would,” he concluded.