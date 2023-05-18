Inside ‘Yellowstone’ Director and Creator Taylor Sheridan’s $350 Million Ranch Amid Overspending Scandal

The hit series Yellowstone is all set to wrap up the second half of filming for its 5th season. A recent report by New York Post gives an inside look at the director and creator, Taylor Sheridan's massive ranch worth a staggering price of $350 million, and speculates whether his overspending might be a reason for the show's cancelation.

The report suggests that the show may be limiting its budget after sources revealed that Sheridan has been renting out his mammoth Texan ranch known as the 6666 Ranch or the Four Sixes Ranch to the production team from Paramount for $50,000 per week of filming on the property's premises. What baffled the filming crew was that the entertainment hub has reportedly paid a horse wrangler from nearly 1,600 miles away in addition to the said expenses.

According to sources, there were several unexplained or rather bewildering expenses that began to appear and add on after a certain horse wrangler named Barbara Stuart sent in a time card with a request for over $3,000. Mary Jasionowski, the head of animal handling on the set of Yellowstone, expressed her surprise at receiving the card even though they were shooting in Montana and not on Sheridan's ranch at the time. "I was surprised to see a time card for TX Wrangler come through last week, even though we are now shooting in Montana," Jasionowski wrote to Stuart in anticipation. Stuart later responded by identifying herself as Taylor Sheridan's horse wrangler and claimed she worked on the ranch and geared up all the horses for filming on one such occasion.

Despite the awkward confusion and hefty amount spent, Paramount and 100 Studios remain in close collaboration with the show with no intention of tapping out from the series' 5th season and are comfortable with its budget rocketing up to $22 million per episode. A representative for Paramount even added that "Taylor's shows are among the most successful and popular."

Image Credit: Kellar Williams Heritage West

Taylor Sheridan's breathtaking property, with its archaic charm, includes a vast amount of amenities and has a home with 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms each with its own classic aesthetics designed to compliment the home perfectly. The ranch also includes two other homes, apartments, and even a mobile home.

Image Credit: Kellar Williams Heritage West

This rustic piece of property occupies a gargantuan piece of land and spans over 266,255 acres, making it larger than several cities in the USA. The country-style home is truly a perfect location for filming and has all the right amenities to feel right at home. The guest house within this sanctuary of horses includes modern amenities with Texan accents of beige and brown within its interiors. Its walls are said to be lined with a stone pattern to give it a more authentic vibe and warm atmosphere.

Image Credit: Kellar Williams Heritage West

The bathroom is another work of art as it paid perfect homage not only to the Yellowstone series but also to its creator's heritage. Surrounded by A-stone walls, the bathroom features a chrome bathtub that sits perfectly beneath a well-lit area. Beside it, an amalgamation of what appears to be wood and marble-themed bathroom sinks and fixtures give this home a rustic feel.

Image Credit: Kellar Williams Heritage West

The property also features a stunning pool whose tiles are in a similar theme as the rest of the house and is the perfect place to enjoy a gorgeous sunny afternoon at the Texan-themed abode.