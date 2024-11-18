‘Super Creepy’ Clip of 15-Year-Old Justin Bieber With 40-Year-Old Diddy Has Everyone Feeling Disturbed

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse and sex trafficking that some readers may find distressing.

After Sean "Diddy' Combs" arrest earlier this week on multiple charges including sex trafficking, footage of him with Justin Bieber, who was 15 years old at the time, resurfaced online. The video of Diddy— who is 24 years older than Bieber— features him spending '48 hours' with teenage Bieber. Naturally, the clip was labeled 'creepy' by netizens on X (previously Twitter).

🚨AWKWARD MOMENT: Remember when Diddy had 15-year-old Justin Bieber spend 48 hours with him?



“For the next 48 hours, we’re going to go wild, buck wild crazy,” Diddy said.



When he asked Justin what he wanted to do, Bieber replied, “Let’s go get some girls.” Diddy gave him a… pic.twitter.com/XYDg53KhaS — Sir Maejor 🇺🇸 (@SirMaejorATL) September 18, 2024

Diddy was taken into custody in New York on Monday and later indicted on charges of long-term abuse and coercion, including the use of extortion and physical force to exert control over his victims. Combs has been embroiled in scandal for months, culminating in a March raid on his house in LA. It was after this that Combs' recordings first went viral.

A real investigation needs to be made about this video. — Omar (@PlatinumOmar) September 19, 2024

In the clip, Combs hangs out with the young sensation and says that they will 'go wild' for the next two days. As reported by Unilad, Combs said, "Where we're hanging out and what we're doing, we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream. For the next 48 hours, he's with me. And we're gonna go full. Buck full crazy." A couple of years down the road, Diddy was caught in another tape claiming that he thought Bieber had 'changed' because he no longer wanted to be seen with the rapper.

All the people who hid these secrets should be held accountable too with jail time. — Shawn W (@BiscuitsDad30) September 19, 2024

In light of his recent arrest, an X user, shared these clips online and penned, "These videos NEED to resurface to expose the disturbing behavior of Diddy around a 15-year-old Justin Bieber. This is how a creepy freak behaves. DISTURBING. We should hold people accountable, no matter their status or fame!!!" Another pointed out, "These interactions are definitely awkward, to say the least…that’s NOT how an adult should behave around kids. Kids are so easily manipulated…horrible!"

In a similar vein, a comment read, "A fully grown Diddy with 15-year-old Justin Bieber talking about partying with him. Look how uncomfortable Justin Bieber is." Meanwhile, one chimed, "Predator vibes all over this. Sickening. Why [is] a grown man hanging out with a 15-year-old boy?"

Diddy performs at a special one-night-only event on November 07, 2023, in London. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein)

Combs has faced mounting accusations of sexual assault and abuse over the last year; he was indicted and arrested after a federal investigation into human trafficking and ten civil cases. As reported by CNN, prosecutors revealed a three-count indictment that accused Combs of many things, including running a corporate empire that participated in sex trafficking, forced labor, abduction, and decades of physical violence against women. Combs entered not a guilty plea to all charges, but if convicted, a life sentence is very much a possibility for him.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453.

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.