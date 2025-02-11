Super Bowl Viewers Shocked by New Footage—Were They GASLIT Over Donald Trump’s Appearance?

After a new video purportedly “revealed” what actually happened when Donald Trump arrived at the Stadium, Super Bowl viewers are completely convinced they have been “gaslit.”

Now, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Serena Williams, and Trump were among the many well-known attendees of the highly anticipated Super Bowl final between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9. Trump’s attendance was the first time a sitting American president attended a major athletic event.

Trump at the Superbowl was soundly booed and hissed. Heard clearly international coverage and commented on in multiple countries. US TV networks overlayed canned ‘cheers’ instead. pic.twitter.com/mFxLkApC72 — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) February 10, 2025

There was also a lot of drama that took the internet by storm, mostly related to Swift being the target of audiences once her face appeared on the jumbotron. A video circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, where audiences seem to be booing as soon as Taylor’s face appears on the screen.

After the uncomfortable incident, the 78-year-old President shared a post on the social media platform TRUTH, which read: “Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed. “The world is healing!”

He even added in a follow-up post: “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. “MAGA is very unforgiving!”

However, there’s a new video that has been circulated recently on social media that apparently shows that it is actually Donald Trump who received his fair share of boos. This happened when he rocked up to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Having said that, many of Trump’s supporters were convinced such videos could be easily edited and that the President did not actually get booed as it looks in the video. An X user commented, “So interesting! When I was watching, I was mortified they cheered so much for him, but apparently, I have been gaslighted once again.”

“‘Disgraceful Manipulation’: Fox Accused of Covering Up Loud Boos for Donald Trump at the Super Bowl with Fake Crowd Cheers” – Atlanta Black Star #SmartNews https://t.co/zkiUQAEE4z — gingersnap🤦🏼‍♀️ (@cdmorben) February 11, 2025

Another user remarked, “OH! He got booed alright and heard it.” “Trump hates nothing more than a boo,” wrote a third. Another declared, “This video they posted has fake audio… it’s incredibly fake audio…” “Sound effect, fake,” a final X user branded.

After the Game, Donald Trump took to TRUTH Social and shared his verdicts on what he felt were the ‘worst part’ of Sunday’s final. The Game saw the Philadelphia Eagles take home a 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He wrote: “The worst part of the Super Bowl, by far, was watching the Kickoff where, as the ball is sailing through the air, the entire field is frozen, stiff. “College Football does not do it and won’t! Whose idea was it to ruin the Game?” His statement comes after he sparked outrage online following one particular ‘cringe’ gesture he made at the Super Bowl.