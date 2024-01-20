In a recent televised appearance, former US Ambassador to the UN and current presidential bid contender Nikki Haley said that the US is not and has never been a 'racist' nation. This comment came after Haley had previously said the Civil War was not initiated due to slavery; however, she seemingly recanted that assertion. During an episode featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, The View panelists also addressed Haley's statements. With Haley sticking to the remarks she made during her town hall on Thursday in New Hampshire, it sparked yet another debate.

Nimrata @NikkiHaley out here tryna remix American history, talmbout it’s never been a racist country 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UjCQlXEEcQ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 19, 2024

As reported by Mediate, The View's co-hosts were willing to give Haley the benefit of the doubt, and a number of them spoke up to support Haley as a superior replacement for Trump. Sara Haines said, " I don’t vote in these Republican primaries, but I’m to the point that we’re doing no one a favor by ripping apart every option if Trump is the true enemy, which I which I wish they would come out and say because she has no shot at being in his administration. She also is not, actually, should not be pandering to MAGA. They don’t want her. They will not vote for her. Aside from the color of her skin, her beliefs are old-school conservative. She’s not a populist, MAGA person. So I wish she’d stop doing that at this point."

Nikki Haley is doubling down on her claim that America has “never been a racist country.” Her evidence is that Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal.”



Who’s going to tell her?pic.twitter.com/xMMqw5YuTC — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 19, 2024

However, Ana Navarro quickly protested, "But you’re saying that we shouldn’t rip them apart. Should we just let her say that America has never been a racist country? Should we just let [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis —" Haines chimed in and pointed out that Hailey seemed 'lesser evil' compared to the former GOP President. She added, "So no matter what she is, I think also giving proper airtime to not deciding, before people have voted, it’s just going to be Trump."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Navarro agreed and added, "Maybe we should give her the same airtime we gave Kamala Harris. If she wants to come here, and she wants to explain why America has never been [racist], we welcome her." Hostin said, "I'd be happy to chat with her," but Joy Behar, another presenter, laughed at the suggestion. Behar added, "She’s not coming. I bet she doesn’t come here."

Vice President Harris' appearance on The View recently was also closely followed by many. Aside from being frank about the 2024 presidential race, she spoke with guests at the Hot Topics table. While acknowledging her dread of a potential second Trump administration, Harris gave the table her word that she would do all in her power to win reelection for both herself and Biden. As reported by Decider, Harris went on to add, "I am scared as heck, which is why I’m traveling our country. You know, there’s an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office: either without an opponent or scared. We should all be scared, but as we know — and certainly this is a table of very powerful women — we don’t run away from something when we’re scared. We fight back against it."

