Suge Knight Claims Obama Partied With Diddy While Oprah Visited Epstein's Island: "You Got..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Convicted felon Suge Knight, the co-founder of Death Row Records, recently spoke with former mobster-turned-author, Michael Franzese. Knight, who is serving time at the RTA Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, spoke with Franzese over the phone. In his bombshell interview, the discredited music producer disclosed that Oprah Winfrey visited the renowned Epstein Island, and former president Barack Obama attended Sean 'Diddy' Combs' drug-filled parties.

According to Fandomwire, Knight disclosed that presidents and religious figures were among those who were on Combs' frequent party list. "You got presidents, you got preachers. T.D. Jake is one of the biggest Black preachers around that everybody loves." He also expressed doubts about the circumstances leading to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's death. "I personally didn’t think he was gonna commit suicide. But the thing is, he had Oprah Winfrey to everybody on that island," the former CEO said.

The incarcerated music entrepreneur did not stop there but went on to allege that Usher, Snoop Dogg, and Combs were part of a 'secret society.' As per Marca, Knight further claimed that the Notorious B.I.G. rapper had inappropriate relationships with Usher and Justin Bieber during their early days. "This wouldn't have happened if Justin Bieber came from a wealthy family," Knight opined while discussing the Yummy hitmaker. "Justin Bieber pretty much came from a poor family but the young man was so talented that he could have been bigger than Michael Jackson. No grown man should be doing drugs and drinking with kids." Additionally, he asserted that young Usher was Diddy's 'boyfriend'.

Sean Combs & Justin Bieber at AMA on November 22, 2015, in LA. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frazer Harrison)

Fox LA reported that Knight claimed Combs is the 'fall guy.' "Puffy didn’t get to where he got by doing those things listed in the allegations by himself. He was taught by people before him and he did it to the younger people after him," the jailed music producer stated. He slammed other music artists for remaining silent over the issue and not supporting Combs.

The disgraced rapper's Miami home was raided by Homeland Security agents which led to the discovery of incriminating materials. Investigators disclosed that they had confiscated electronic devices that held pictures and videos of several victims, as well as rifles and ammunition. Combs was arrested on 16 September on charges of transportation for prostitution, racketeering, and sex trafficking. The rapper has denied the allegations. His trial is set for May 2025 after being denied bail multiple. He risks a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)