Suge Knight Claims Diddy Slept With Young 'Boyfriend' Usher and Pimped Out Bieber on 'Romantic' Vacays

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Suge Knight recently made explosive claims about Sean 'Diddy' Combs. In an interview with Michael Franzese from behind bars, Knight offered unsettling insights into Diddy's alleged relationships with up-and-coming musicians, including his mentorship of Justin Bieber and Usher during their early days in the industry.

"Everybody said what was done to Usher and they have done it to JB," Knight declared during the YouTube interview. The former co-founder of Death Row Records, added, "Usher spent the night with him and Puffy being in the same bed." He claimed Usher's relationship with Diddy wasn't one of friendship or related to business, instead, he was Diddy's 'boyfriend'. Knight recalled warnings he received about approaching Usher, with Diddy's associates telling him, "You know don't have one of your guys do nothing to him...he, a good young man. And even Puffy got a thing."

Reflecting on Bieber's early days, Knight shared, "It was the saddest thing in the world what they did to Justin Bieber." He described disturbing scenarios of young Bieber being exposed to adult scenes. "No grown men are supposed to be getting high and doing drugs and drinking with kids." Knight's accusations extended to alleged trips involving Bieber.

"He [Diddy] had grown men take Justin Bieber, when he was young, on romantic vacations...nobody else but grown successful men and this little kid." According to Knight, Diddy and his circle had s*x with Bieber when he was a kid. He opined that Bieber's modest background may have made him particularly vulnerable. "This wouldn't have happened if Justin Bieber came from a wealthy family...the young man was so talented that he could have been bigger than Michael Jackson," as per Marca.

Knight also discussed the existence of an alleged 'secret society' within the music industry. Knight emphasized how the behavior of musicians would change after they signed certain contracts for particular labels. Diddy's trial for human trafficking charges is scheduled for May 2025, and Knight's disclosures only add to the harrowing narrative that has come to light since the rapper's arrest on September 16. With more than 100 individuals suing him for sexual abuse, Diddy may face 15 years to life in jail if convicted. As charges continue to mount, Diddy argues his innocence.

Meanwhile, given his revelations, folks debate over what this would mean for Knight's legacy in the music industry. Perhaps most troubling is Knight's suggestion that those around Usher prioritized potential earnings over his well-being. "They wanted money," Knight stated bluntly, implying that financial interests overshadowed concerns about the young artist's welfare, as per The Express Tribune.



If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)