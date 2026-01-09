Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Calls Out Trump Over His Response to Minneapolis ICE Shooting – “Stop This Man”

Stranger Things star Joe Keery blasted President Donald Trump on Instagram after his harsh response to the fatal ICE shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Keery is one of the many celebrities who condemned Trump’s reaction to the tragic incident on social media.

He shared his remark on an Instagram story, which is no longer visible. The Hollywood actor re-shared a snippet of Trump’s Truth Social post about the incident.

Highlighting Trump’s alleged lack of empathy over Good’s tragic death at the hands of an ICE official, Keery wrote, “Zero human decency, stop this man.”

Joe Keery calls out Donald Trump over his response to an ICE agent fatally shooting a woman. “Zero human decency stop this man.” pic.twitter.com/y7wX0d5ZhK — Stranger Things Memes (@SThingsMeme) January 9, 2026

Netizens praised the Stranger Things actor for speaking out against the shooting. They took to the comment section of the fan account on X and shared their thoughts about Keery’s remarks online.

A user referenced the main villain of Season 4 and 5 (Vecna played by Jamie Campbell Bower), and said, “Steve fighting the IRL Vecna. “ Another user chimed saying, “I agree with @joe_keery” A third one also agreed saying, “He got zero human decency, correct.”

A fourth one said, “Steve Harrington speaking facts! Proud of Joe for using his voice on this. Zero decency indeed…” Several other critics also re-shared Keery’s comment across multiple social media platforms, praising the actor for his action.

Keery also re-shared a still from the protests showing many marching in unison to honor Good and demand justice. Residents at Minneapolis have reportedly barricaded the place Good was shot using anything they could find including scooters and tires. They’ve reportedly turned the neighborhood into a ‘No ICE zone.’

Another story shared by Keery highlighted yet another bombshell video which went viral following the incident. The snippet showed an ICE official reportedly denying a physician to treat Good. The official claimed they had their own medics who were en route to treat Good.

Stranger Things star Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington the GOAT, called out Trump and ICE on his Instagram story with the below posts. You love to see it! pic.twitter.com/ZzJWmZasUW — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 9, 2026



On his Truth Social post, Trump defended the ICE official, now known as Jonathan Ross, labelling the shooting as an act of “self defense.” The POTUS also called the late victim a “professional agitator” and accused her of being “violent and disorderly.”

In addition to Trump’s comments, the Trump administration also defended ICE, which sparked immense outrage across the country. Many even took to the streets to speak out against the federal agency with anti-ICE billboards.

PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS RESPONDED TO THE ICE SHOOTING… IT WAS SELF-DEFENSE!!! pic.twitter.com/TFLuNwtwCT — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) January 7, 2026

Stranger Things star Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington the GOAT, called out Trump and ICE on his Instagram story with the below posts. You love to see it! pic.twitter.com/ZzJWmZasUW — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 9, 2026

Fans have continued to gush over Joe Keery’s performance in Stranger Things and await his future projects. The same cannot be said about Trump. The MAGA leader has drawn immense backlash over his controversial response to the ICE shooting.

Keery is one of the many celebs to have spoken out against the president and his administration. Others include Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, who often roast Trump on their shows.