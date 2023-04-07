Stormy Daniels Says She's Been Getting Death Threats Since Trump's Arraignment

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star has revealed that she is receiving “suicide bomber” -style death threats from Donald Trump's supporters after he was hit with criminal charges related to a hush-money payment she received prior to the 2016 election.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on his Fox Nation USA show Piers Morgan Uncensored, Daniels revealed that the threats against her have increased in frequency and intensity since Trump’s indictment. She stated that his supporters genuinely believe that they are patriots and doing the right thing by threatening her. Daniels has constantly faced criticism and harassment from Trump's supporters, who have accused her of lying about the affair and of being a publicity seeker.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by JC Olivera

“They’re a lot more passionate. I guess that’s a good word. Enthusiastic with their threats and they’re not hiding,” Daniels said, according to Meaww. She explained that while she had previously received threats due to her work in the adult entertainment industry, they significantly increased when news of the $130,000 hush-money payment surfaced in 2018. At that time, roughly one in 100 messages were death threats, but now she receives one in 10.

The messages are more specific, graphic and serious, and are not being sent from blocked numbers or fake accounts. They are coming from the supporters’ actual phone numbers, emails, and Twitter accounts, which makes it worse as these people have followers.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Seth Wenig

Daniels says that Trump’s fans have stepped up their attacks on her because the indictment “could actually hurt him,” either by resulting in a conviction or by ruining his chances of reelection in 2024. The impact of the threats has been profound for Daniels. She lost her independence and feared going to the bathroom by herself. For almost two years, she was forced to have two armed bodyguards watching her pee, despite being an independent and tough woman, as reported by New York Post.

The charges against Trump mark the first time that a US president has been indicted. A grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg voted to indict him in connection with hush-money payments made ahead of the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Drew Angerer

The case is early in its proceedings – with the next hearing date not scheduled until December 4. A trial could begin as early as January of next year, when Trump would have already started campaigning for his 2024 run for president, as per the Guardian.

Daniels said in her interview with Morgan that if she is called to testify she would “look forward to it”. “I think having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimizes my story and who I am. And if they don’t, it almost feels like they’re hiding me,” she said.