White House Communications Director Steven Cheung got dragged in the comment section of a video that he quote-tweeted on X (formerly Twitter). The video was of an interpretive dance created by members of the First Amendment Troop to depict the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The first half of the shooting of Good second part dramatized the death of Pretti.

Steven Cheung sent out the quote tweet with:

Weak, corny, and lame. Total loser and simp behavior. https://t.co/btoj1cWLss — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) February 17, 2026

However, the post drew in comments ranging from praise for the dance to people taking personal shots at Cheung, which were more common under his post than those that were supporting him.

The shooting of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), respectively, has not gained either of the agencies any fans across the country. Both these shootings are being investigated by the FBI. In both cases, the Bureau has refused to share access to evidence with local authorities, as reported by The Guardian.

In a statement released by Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, they said, “The BCA is committed to thorough, independent and transparent investigations of these incidents, even if hampered by a lack of access to key information and evidence.”

Steven Cheung is an old-time aide of Trump, who was with Trump during his first presidency as well. Known for his combative style of communication, he often seems like a concentrated version of what people are used to hearing from Donald Trump himself, as he has previously used slurs in posts.

Happy Birthday to a great friend, the fiercest fighter, and the best @PressSec in history! @karolineleavitt Even Ben Franklin agrees! pic.twitter.com/OSfaXNi23U — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung) August 24, 2025

Cheung’s choice of words has drawn a lot of criticism from both sides of the aisle.

Recently, Cheung even went so far as to call Democratic Senator Ro Khanna and Republican Senator Thomas Massie “some of the dumbest [a slur targeting people with intellectual disabilities] ever to be in Congress.” This was in relation to a question asked by these senators about the identities of certain redacted individuals in The Epstein Files. Cheung took to X (formerly Twitter) after the whole debacle, writing, “They knowingly and willfully ruined the lives of innocent people who had nothing to do with [Jeffrey] Epstein.”