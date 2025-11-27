Stephen Miller’s Wife Melts Down At Joy Reid Over Comments About The Vance’s Marriage

Joy Reid said on a podcast that it is a MAGA dream for Vice President JD Vance to ditch his Indian-American wife, Usha Vance.

Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller is furious with MSNBC veteran Joy Reid, over comments she made in a podcast about JD Vance’s marriage to second lady, Usha Vance. In a fiery segment on The Ingraham angle, former Trump White House aide, Katie Miller blasted Reid. This came after Reid said Vance is part of a base that she says is “fundamentally racist.”

On the I’ve Had It podcast, Reid argued that it would be a “MAGA fairytale” if Vance ditched his Indian-American wife, Usha, for “a white woman.” After this, the comment went viral across conservative media, ending on in Laura Ingraham’s lap. The Fox News chyron flashed “RACIST REID STRIKES AGAIN,” into homes of millions of Americans across the country.

Before playing the clip, Ingraham addressed viewers, saying, “Over on The View, Joy Reid is already attacking JD Vance and Vance’s wife. Watch.” Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, who host the podcast, have appeared on The View, but it is not expressly linked to the show.

As noted by the Daily Beast, Joy Reid, who has appeared on The View in the past, didn’t hold back. “They can’t have the successor MAGA to be a brown and Hindu wife. He is throwing his wife under the bus, poor Usha, or she is in on it.”

Joy Reid can’t make a point without injecting race into every sentence This is beyond delusional at this point pic.twitter.com/Izh0cvzRME — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) November 26, 2025

Miller, 34, a deputy press secretary during Donald Trump’s first administration, quickly pushed the racism accusation on to the Democrats. “I think the only racists here are those in the Democratic Party and those who exist on MS NOW, whatever that is, MS DNC,” Miller said angrily. She then stressed that Vance “does it with such praise and devotion in his heart” whenever he speaks about his wife, Usha, while calling the probe into their marriage as “disgusting” and “gross.”

“And all they have left to do is these deranged identity-based attacks,” she added, making the point that Democrats always use personal smears, as “they don’t have any platforms to run on.”

This latest scandal is just one of a series of viral mini-scandals, related to the Vances’ marriage. Earlier this week, when the vice president visited Camp Lejeune in North Carolina with first lady Melania, he was caught on video without his wedding ring. The story quickly went viral online with social media users posting their own theories about the Vances’ possible marital problems.

Moreover, another controversy went viral relating to Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika. The new CEO of Turning Point USA introduced Vance at an event in Mississippi, Kirk introduced Vance to the audience saying, “No one will ever replace my husband,” referring to the conservative activist shot dead on September 10, while speaking on a college campus in Utah.

“I do see some similarities in Vice President JD Vance,” she added, before embracing JD, stroking his hair as his hands slid to her hip. The incident quickly went viral, fueling even more gossip.

A white woman calls out the creepy behaviour of JD Vance and Erika Kirk. His regressive and degrading attitude towards his Hindu wife is equally appalling. pic.twitter.com/kgZXUvL4bJ — Mona Shandilya (@RoseTint4) November 1, 2025

As noted by People, the Vances were wed in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School. The couple shares three children, Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 3.

While the vice president has stayed silent during the various scandals, a spokesperson for Vance addressed the story. Meanwhile, the People post stated that Usha is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”