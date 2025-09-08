Stephen King Warns of the Terrifying ‘Bad Ending’ to Trump’s Presidency – “That is a Dangerous Thing…”

Stephen King, a longtime critic of Donald Trump, has once again taken a dig at the 79-year-old President. In his latest interview, he compared Trump’s presidency to a “horror story” and also predicted a plot twist that could be termed as a “bad ending.”

The ‘King of Horror’ started his rant against Trump by calling him an “idiot.” During a conversation with MSNBC‘s Ali Velshi that aired on Saturday, the 77-year-old author said, “The worst thing that I could think of is that this guy would get a third term because he’s basically an idiot, isn’t he? I mean, he doesn’t read.”

King pointed out that Trump believes he can’t do anything wrong. He noted, “That is a dangerous thing. He is basically, I don’t want to use the word ‘crazy,’ because I don’t really think that he is, but he’s certainly dangerous.

The journalist then asked him about his previous interview with The Guardian where he was asked to give Trump’s presidency an ending. In the interview, he said that a good ending would be Trump’s impeachment.

However, the author known for his horror stories, also shared what a bad ending could look like. He said, “The bad ending would be that he gets a third term and takes things over completely. It’s a horror story either way. Trump is a horror story, isn’t he?”

King’s fear stems from Trump’s desire to run for President in 2028. Though the Constitution doesn’t allow anyone to serve more than two terms, Trump has expressed on multiple occasions his wish to return as President for a third term. His decision to sell 2028 Trump merch further hints at his unconstitutional idea.

Stephen King is often seen criticizing Trump on social media. On Sunday, he reposted a tweet that reads, “This entire presidency is like being tied to a chair and watching a toddler play with a loaded pistol.”

The award-winning author has also been demanding the release of the Epstein files. During the Labor Day weekend, when Trump’s absence from the limelight fueled the rumor that he might be dead, Stephen King suggested that Trump himself could have started the bizarre rumor.

“Trump is a hell of a carny pitchman, I have to give him that. When a ton of people tune in, he’s going to say he’s sending troops to Chicago. Probably started the rumor he’s sick or dead himself,” King tweeted.

King’s criticism of Trump isn’t new. Back in 2020, after witnessing Trump running the country for four years, King dubbed Trump as “the world’s dumbest leader.”

He tweeted, “Hard to believe there was ever a world leader as dumb as Donald Trump.”

“Can’t spell, can’t read, has never managed anything approaching an original thought. His brain is like a radio playing at top volume, but between stations,” he further wrote.

Trump, however, doesn’t pay attention to Stephen King’s comments. He is busy doing things that matter to him most: signing the controversial executive orders, renovating the White House, making objectifying comments about his female colleagues, burying the Epstein files, and playing golf on weekends.