Stephen King is coming for the MAGA base in a witty way, referring to Donald Trump‘s recent meltdown in front of the reporters on his Air Force One. While taking a dig at Laura Loomer, the Trump critic has told her, “quiet piggy.”

This comes after MAGA loyalist urged her leader to arrest Democrats. “MANY GREAT LEGAL SCHOLARS AGREE THAT THE DEMOCRAT TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS, AS PRESIDENT, HAVE COMMITTED A CRIME OF SERIOUS PROPORTION!” she shared this all-caps post by Donald Trump on her X (formerly Twitter) on November 23.

In the caption, Loomer wrote, “When are they getting arrested? It’s November, and nobody has been arrested for treason or sedition. We are running out of time.” Her post has so far received about 1.3 million views.

Safe to say, King’s not on board with that take. However, instead of attacking her directly, the king of horror came up with a witty response. “Quiet, piggy,” he wrote on his X, sharing the post by Laura Loomer.

For context, he was taking a not-so-subtle dig at Donald Trump’s comment to a Bloomberg reporter earlier this month. While talking with the reporters inside his Air Force One, Trump was asked about the Epstein files. ” The female reporter asked the POTUS why he was behaving differently about the documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, “if there’s nothing incriminating in the files.”

In response, Trump lashed out at her, wagging his finger. “Quiet, piggy,” he said, shocking everyone on board. Needless to say, the clip immediately went viral on various social media platforms, with critics even pointing out that his meltdown was a clear indication of his rumored cognitive decline.

Donald Trump snaps at female reporter who asks about Epstein files: “Quiet, Piggy!” pic.twitter.com/K42gA3uXCD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2025

Later, his White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to justify his comment, saying, “I think the president being frank and open and honest to your faces rather than hiding behind your backs is, frankly, a lot more respectful than what you saw in the last administration, where you had a president who lied to your faces and didn’t speak to you for weeks.”

Despite her attempt, critics like Stephen King are still slamming the 79-year-old President. Many X users were impressed with how the famed author attacked Loomer, Trump, and the whole MAGA base through his response.

“Love how your replies hit like your scenes on screen, Mr King, sharp, dark, lean, and mean. ‘Quiet, piggy’ reads like one of your lines: same cold chill, same perfect spine,” wrote one fan. Another, who doesn’t seem to like him too much, admitted that his response was good.

“Disagree with you on just about everything, but I’ll join you in piling on Loomer,” they wrote.