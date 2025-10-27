Stephen King Falls For A Fake Posts— His Anti-Trump Jab Backfires After Fact-Checkers Call Him Out

Stephen King received a lot of heat from MAGA supporters after he fell for a social media hoax related to Donald Trump. The critically acclaimed author is being heavily criticised for calling the President a “louse” in a recent post. Here’s how netizens reacted after the author failed to fact-check the post he believed was true.

The Canadian baseball team, the Toronto Blue Jays, defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, making them the champions of the American League East Division. A screenshot of a post that the President seemingly made on Truth Social showed that he was not pleased with the trajectory of the tournament.

In the fake post, Trump claims that the team is attempting to “steal” the World Series. Stephen King was one of the many people who fell victim to the fake screenshot. The author took to his X account to criticise the President for his claims.

“Trump says he won’t invite either team playing in the World Series to the White House,” King wrote in response to the claims made in the fake post. “He can’t rise above his petty political concerns even for the great American game,” he added.

The author even clearly enraged even called the President a “louse” in the post. He noted that the situation proves how much of a louse Trump is. Social media users rushed to the comments section for falling for a hoax and not having his facts right.

“That. Was. A. Fake. Post,” one user declared. “Actually, that wasn’t a post from Trump. Yes I know it sounds like something he’d say but he didn’t,” another kindly pointed out. ”Fiction writer can’t help but share more fiction,’ a third mocked him.

Trump didn’t make that statement, did he? — OSINT Europe (@Osinteurope) October 27, 2025

One user noted how it would have taken the Stephen King only 3o seconds to do his research before commenting on something that wasn’t factually correct. Another acknowledged how the author fell for “just another viral hoax” like many others on the internet.

Another way the author’s claim was quickly fact-checked was by the community notes feature on the platform. A community note under his post deemed that the claim was false and stemmed from a “fabricated screenshot.” The note further elaborated how the White House confirmed that the post was fake. The image was not of an official post but from a satire account on X.

Coming back to the fake post that enraged the author enough to post about it. “WE WILL BE INVESTIGATING THE UN AMERICAN BLUE JAYS WHO ARE ATTEMPTING TO STEAL OUR BELOVED WORLD SERIES,” the hoax post read. It continued to claim that the team would “DEFINITELY “ not be invited to the White House following their victory.

The rather believable hoax managed to fool many other than the author. Interestingly, the satire post even managed to replicate the President’s signature all-caps writings. Regardless of how believable the post was, Stephen King had to bear the wrath of MAGA supporters for how gullible he acted.