“Fake” Reagan Ad Sets Off Donald Trump – Canada Faces New Tariff Blow

If you thought trade policy was dull, Donald Trump has now made it cinematic! The US President announced a new 10% tariff hike on Canadian goods on Saturday, because Ontario’s government decided to channel Ronald Reagan during the World Series. Yes, we are talking about the conservative icon who had once said that tariffs are the road to ruin. The ad was aired during Game 1 between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. It featured Reagan warning about the economic fallout of trade wars. The spot aired on prime-time US television, and of course, Donald Trump won’t ignore a perceived slight.

He then erupted on Truth Social:

“Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD. (…) hostile act (…) I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying.”

This all-new tariff move came mid-flight on Air Force One en route to Malaysia and became yet another obstacle in the problematic US-Canada trade relations. And by the way, Donald Trump halted trade talks earlier this week with Canada.

The “offensive” ad stitched together a 1980s Reagan speech against high tariffs. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that it could possibly tell Americans about the real-world costs of protectionism. But Trump’s camp claimed the ad was a “fraud” attempt to twist Reagan’s words and sway public opinion right before the US Supreme Court is set to rule on tariffs. But Al Jazeera fact-checked the ad and found that Reagan’s quotes were real. However, the clips had been rearranged and edited for dramatic effect.

Ford, on the other hand, said he’d pause the campaign after the weekend to keep the dialogue open. So basically, he’s letting the ad run during two consecutive World Series games before taking it down. The timing was perfect as millions had tuned in to watch the Blue Jays face the Dodgers when the Reagan montage dropped between innings.

Soon, Donald Trump declared the ad “hostile” and raised tariffs, and all of this happened before the seventh-inning stretch! The additional 10% levy adds to the existing 35% tariffs on Canadian goods outside the USMCA and the 50% steel and aluminum duties imposed earlier this year. While we don’t know the exact details of what products are affected, the announcement could hit Canadian exporters hard.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada is ready to resume discussions once tensions ease. Both leaders will be attending the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, though Trump said he hasn’t thought of meeting Carney.

Will the ad run again during Game 2? Let’s see. In the meantime, the world is watching as two once-friendly neighbors bicker over a 40-year-old speech. Donald Trump may be thinking that he plays well with his protectionist base, but the upcoming economic conflict could trickle across North America and create an actually “hostile” trade environment in the days to come.

