Canada Responds to Donald Trump’s Tariffs—And the Message Is Brutal

Donald Trump has released an announcement to place a 25% tariff on vehicles. This increases the pressure on the Canadian market, seeing so much increase in the tariff. Other countries that have the same fate include China and Mexico. We can conclude this is also a measure to control illegal activities such as drug supplies and immigration.

The order includes how Canada has a huge production of fentanyl, a drug that has penetrated deep into the US market. It took the lives of 9.8 million Americans. Another issue is the illegal crossing of the border from Canada over the past few years. With war trade, the relations between the US and Canada seem in jeopardy as both countries are responding accordingly.

Donald Trump wants to be remembered as the US President who expanded US territory. That’s all this Canada and Greenland nonsense is about – his legacy. Too bad for him, but the most likely outcome is that his legacy will be having alienated some of the US’ biggest allies and… pic.twitter.com/gNzzbVZdcJ — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) February 2, 2025

Canada’s savage response includes how Americans need to be educated about the taxes and tariffs. Even earlier, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared this trade war could have real consequences. There is no way that it will bring the people together. It will create a division and lead to more disparity. There are plans to place CA $155 billion on US goods as a reply to Trump’s tariff increase.

Trump’s threats aren’t new, and he has even declared an easy way for Canada to avoid heavy tariffs. He suggested Canada to become the 51st state.

Trump: “I would love to see Canada be the 51st state. The Canadian citizens, if that happened … they’d have much better health coverage.” pic.twitter.com/vLVqHm0qp5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2025

He also said how the US pays billions to Canada to subsidize several goods and services. Trump considers how the vast resources of the US have helped Canada remain sufficient in the past years. He suggests how becoming the 51st state will offer lower taxes and a better military to the country. However, this seems like a jab instead of actually offering a solution.

The Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney understands where Trump is coming from. Trump is trying to restructure the economy. However, they need to protect Canada amid a global economic change. He responded, “I understand and respect his goal to support American workers, but I disagree with him that this is how to help them. Our response to these latest tariffs is to fight, to protect, and to build.”

The prime minister plans to fight back to ensure minimal impact on Canada. They will start by educating the Americans by installing billboards in 12 different states to communicate with the Americans.

Canadian foreign minister Mélanie Joly discussed the plans and said they will install billboards in Florida, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada. They are stern in sending the message to make people understand how the tariffs will impact them financially. Moreover, they genuinely want to protect the hard-working American citizen’s wallets so that new tariffs don’t dictate their livelihood. If there is a way to prevent this, it must be discussed and applied. There should be no misinformation for the public when it comes to taxes and tariffs.

Mélanie Joly does not think this new change will do any good. It isn’t a win-win for anyone. She concludes that everyone needs to work together to have a better approach. Last we heard, representative Lloyd Smucker remarked how using taxpayers’ money to install billboards may not be the right way to influence people.