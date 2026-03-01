Stephen Hawking’s Family Breaks Silence After Epstein Files Mention

Many famous people were named in the Epstein files, which were released by the Department of Justice. But what no one expected was the mention of Stephen Hawking, the celebrated theoretical astrophysicist. On top of that, a photo of him sitting with two bikini-clad women was also included in the files. For obvious reasons, as a result, speculation circulated online.

Now Hawking’s family has come forward with its account of the two women.

They are his family, confirmed as his “long-term carers,” who traveled with him from the UK, as reported by The Times. Hawking’s relatives also revealed the photo was taken back in 2006, when he was attending an event at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. There, he was supposed to speak on quantum cosmology, along with other scientists.

NEWS 🇺🇸:Nobel laureate Phillip Peebles suggests 6-10 women at a 2006 Epstein-funded symposium were likely Epstein victims, noting their silent presence. Stephen Hawking attended. This raises questions about the symposium’s attendees and potential exploitation. pic.twitter.com/H6WUXgzgIj — Worldzone (@worldzonesg) February 26, 2026

Jeffrey Epstein hosted and funded the event.

This event was titled ‘Energy of Empty Space That Isn’t Zero.’ A blog about it reads, “[The scientists] could meet, discuss, relax on the beach, and take a trip to the nearby private island retreat of the science philanthropist Jeffrey Epstein, who funded the event.”

To express their side on the controversy of Epstein having ties with Hawking, a spokesperson for his family has also issued a statement.

They told The Mirror, “Professor Hawking made some of the greatest contributions to physics in the 20th century while at the same time being the longest-known survivor of motor neurone disease, a debilitating condition which left him reliant on a ventilator, voice synthesiser, wheelchair and round-the-clock medical care.”

They added: “Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct on his part is wrong and far-fetched in the extreme.”

The statement comes after Hawking got embroiled in controversy because of an email. There, Epstein suggested to Ghislaine Maxwell that they offer a reward to anyone who could disprove Virginia Giuffre’s claims.

One such claim was that Hawking had taken part in an alleged sexual encounter involving minors, as the messages read, “You can issue a reward to any of Virginia’s friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false…The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in [it].”

On Sept. 11, 2013, Richard Branson emailed Jeffrey Epstein saying it was “really nice seeing you” and added that he’d love to meet again — “as long as you bring your harem.” pic.twitter.com/MZlV60GW30 — Amber Woods @ Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) January 31, 2026

None of these claims has been proven, and they remain speculative for now. But, Hawking is not the only high-profile name on the list. Richard Branson, the British mogul, even emailed Epstein,

“Any time you’re in the area, [I] would love to see you; as long as you bring your harem!”

He has denied any wrongdoing on his part, stating he had cut ties with the disgraced financier after allegations against him became public.