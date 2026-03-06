Stephen Colbert Trolls Kristi Noem After Trump Ousts Her As DHS Chief: ‘FIFA Secretary of Homeland Security’

Late-night television has always been a battlefield of wit, ratings and egos — a world where jokes sting harder than politics and punchlines spark viral chaos. In America, where billionaires launch rockets and politicians often resort to Truth Social posts, it only makes sense that Stephen Colbert and President Donald Trump have often been locked in a late-night slap fight.

After Trump fired Kristi Noem from her role as the secretary of Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Colbert mocked her on The Late Show. The host ridiculed Noem, who is often referred to by critics as “ICE Barbie.”

Colbert joked about Noem’s sudden departure, calling her a “domestic terrorist” and implied that she be sent to Guantánamo Bay, the U.S. naval base in Cuba. The base has long been a point of controversy, where authorities have confined a number of terrorism suspects, often without legal proceedings.

Stephen Colbert rejoiced over Kristi Noem’s firing in ‘The Late Show’ monologue, joking the former DHS head would soon be appointed ‘the FIFA secretary of Homeland Security.’ https://t.co/BRiWSP550Q — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 6, 2026

He quickly issued a comedic correction, admitting the claim was false. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I am being told that is not true,” he said. Colbert’s joke referenced Noem’s earlier controversial remarks this year, in which she described a man shot by federal authorities during an immigration enforcement action as a “domestic terrorist.”

Trump made Noem’s resignation from DHS public on Truth Social, recognizing her service and announcing that Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma would take over the role.

Colbert said, “Trump made the announcement as usual on social media, first saying he was nominating a new head of DHS, then adding the current secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, will be moving to be special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, our new security initiative in the Western Hemisphere. Sounds like someone’s about to become the FIFA Secretary of Homeland Security.”

Trump announced that Mullin, a U.S. Senator from Oklahoma, will succeed Noem as secretary of Homeland Security, starting March 31, 2026.

Noem, who previously held the position and earned praise from Trump for achievements on border security, will be reassigned as special envoy for the new security initiative, “The Shield of the Americas,” a Western Hemisphere security program to be officially launched in Doral, Florida.

Referring to Mullin, Trump said, “He served a decade in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate.” He appreciated Mullin, as he stated, “He has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020 and 2024!”

In endorsing Mullin, Trump noted his unique position as the only Native American senator and a former professional MMA fighter.

Trump emphasized Mullin’s commitment to tribal advocacy and said, “A MAGA Warrior and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to advance our America First Agenda.”

“As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities,” Trump further added.