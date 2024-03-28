Stephen Colbert Spots the Most 'Interesting' Typo in Donald Trump's Latest Strange Rant

Stephen Colbert, the renowned host of The Late Show, recently highlighted an intriguing typo in Donald Trump's latest online discourse. The former president, known for his unapologetic and sometimes erroneous social media presence, committed what appeared to be a typographical error on his Truth Social platform. Trump, in his post, attempted to clarify his stance on the Affordable Care Act (ACA), stating his intentions to improve it rather than repeal it entirely.

Trump stated that his goal is to "MAKE THE ACA MUCH, MUCH, MUCH BETTER FOR FAR LESS MONEY (OR COST) TO OUR GREST AMERICAN CITIZENS," he emphasized. “Yes, our ‘GREST,‘" Colbert said. "Which, according to Urban Dictionary, means ‘an interesting way to say great breasts." The crowd chuckled. Colbert remarked, "I'm guessing that one's not a typo." After making the suggestion that this is what the "G" in "MAGA" actually stands for, he added some sound effects, as per Huff Post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Then, using even more creative language, Colbert launched into his imitation of Trump, making fun of the Republican candidate's misspelling of Joe Biden's last name. "It’s true, no, folks, listen up. He disinformates and misinformates and spreads untruthfulnessitudes." Colbert stated that "Joe Buden clearly has diminished cognugitude." The deal to go public for the Trump Media and Technology Group, which raised Trump's net wealth by more than $4 billion, was later discussed by the host. Colbert said, "You know folks, I consider myself a deep, spiritual thinker." "I frequently ponder the age-old questions like, why do bad things happen to good people and why do good things ever happen to Donald Trump?"

The typo-ridden Truth Social post by Trump was ridiculed even by MSNBC's Morning Joe. Trump and Biden "went after one another over whether or not Trump would repeal Obamacare should he be reelected," according to cohost Mika Brzezinski, who opened the program. Brzezinski said, "If Joe Biden put out something like this, our friends at Fox News and all the other networks would be going crazy saying he's senile, he can't even spell," pausing from reading Trump's statement while sharing it live. "A feeble and confused Trump posts a typo-ridden all-caps rant misspelling 'Biden,' 'disinforms,''misinforms,' and other basic words," was Biden's answer that Morning Joe subsequently displayed.

"How do they handle Trump online and do they go for making fun of him, taking on Trump in his own game the same way Marco Rubio tried and dismally failed to do?" Kay went on. "Do they keep taking the high ground and pointing out the policy issues, like he’s never going to replace Obamacare?" Quipping in, John Heilemann said, "Allow me, Katty, to informate you." Heilemann went on, "I think feeble and confused says it all in the tone of that Biden response." "They are trying to run straight at Trump with the kinds of insults that Trump throws at Biden, and I think that’s the right sort of spirit," as per The Wrap.