Stephen Colbert Reveals Trump's Worst Crime Yet And It's An Unexpected One: "None Worse Than..."

Comedian Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist poking fun at President-elect Donald Trump’s latest photo-op where he was seen enjoying a mid-flight McDonald’s feast with his inner circle. During his Monday night monologue of The Late Show, Colbert joked that this might be Trump’s worst crime yet. The picture in question featured Trump alongside Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk, Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Donald Trump at the Detroit Economic Club on October 10, 2024, in Michigan. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bill Pugliano)

As reported by HuffPost, Colbert said, “As commander-in-beef, Trump ordered the largest of all the meal deals with a Big Mac, fries, a Fanta, and a Filet-O-Fish." He highlighted what he deemed a major issue with Trump's choice of meal. “Look, I know Trump has been accused and found guilty of many crimes. But certainly none worse than ‘brings Filet-O-Fish on a plane.’” As reported by The Wrap, Colbert was also surprised by Kennedy dining with the President-elect, especially since he had publicly criticized Trump’s diet just a week earlier, likening his food choices to 'poison.'

Colbert humorously flashed his middle finger while singing the McDonald's jingle, replacing "I'm lovin' it" with "You asked for this." Similarly, comedian Jon Stewart also chimed in on The Daily Show and suggested that Trump forced Kennedy to eat fast food as a punishment for his 'insolence.' Stewart played a video of Kennedy's remarks and painted a scenario in which he was forced to eat fast food. Stewart imagined Trump as having said, “Hey, uh, Robert, come [over] here, you think that’s poisoned, eh? Eat it. Hey, uh, Robert, eat the whole thing.”

Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LLzr5S9ugf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2024

Kennedy’s nomination for HHS secretary has sparked widespread controversy, primarily due to his outspoken anti-vaccine stance. While he has clarified in recent interviews that he doesn’t advocate for eliminating any approved vaccines, but only has concerns over the lack of thorough research conducted by health agencies, as reported by The Hill.

Trump’s latest cabinet picks have left many in disbelief. Reflecting on the same, a Trump ally suggested that the shock was intentional, arguing that the MAGA movement seeks individuals who challenge the system in every possible way. Several of Trump’s nominees are already under intense scrutiny, with accusations of misconduct marring their candidacy.

Pete Hegseth, the nominee for defense secretary, has vehemently denied a sexual assault allegation, while potential attorney general Matt Gaetz finds himself at the center of an ethics investigation, as reported by BBC. The Senate will need to approve these nominations once Trump takes over the office in January 2025. Despite Republicans having control in the Senate, Trump's picks are anticipated to be subjected to intense grilling during bipartisan hearings. As of now, Trump has not yet addressed the allegations surrounding his cabinet choices, despite the growing criticism.