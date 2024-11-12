John Oliver Brutally Takes Down Donald Trump's Potential Cabinet Picks: "It Looks Like An..."

Comedian John Oliver had a hard time accepting Donald Trump's potential cabinet picks and called them a 'deep bench of idiots, freaks, and wannabe tough guys.' The HBO host wasn't too pleased to see CNN's chart outlining Trump's picks for his second term administration and complained about it, saying, "That chart f---ing sucks," on Sunday, November 10. The Last Week Tonight host ranted, "It looks like a 'choose your fighter' screen where the only thing they're fighting is the arc of the moral universe. It looks like an advent calendar where every circle opens up to a tiny piece of literal shit. It looks like a game board for Guess Who? Oops! All a-holes," as per The Independent.

Trump, who's currently basking in his resounding victory, has already announced Susie Wiles as his Chief of Staff and Elise Stefanik, New York Representative, as his ambassador to the United Nations. But Oliver zeroed into Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s names on the chart and quipped, "Even the chart itself is surprised that they're there, and honestly, chart: Same."

Donald Trump visits The Great Commoner cafe with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Image Source: Photo by Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

He further mocked Kennedy (an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist) as an 'enemy to all animals, friend to all measles,' adding, "Trump plans to let him go wild on medicines, you know, really get in there and mix things up, like a worm in a frontal cortex." In addition, he called out Musk for pitching himself as a possible leader of a government efficiency commission.

The CNN list also mentioned Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who could possibly become a US Attorney General in a Trump cabinet. But The Daily Beast noted that Paxton is under federal investigation for bribery and has settled a state securities fraud case for $300,000. Additionally, he also refused to sign a letter regarding disapproval of violence after elections, and Oliver mocked that being 'horny for another insurrection' isn't a qualification to becoming a United States A.G.

Meanwhile, Oliver also came after Kash Patel (CNN cited him as a possible CIA director). The comedian noted that Patel's devotion to Trump is so dangerous that even his series of children's books, titled: The Plot Against The King, glorified Trump as a monarch who goes against the story's villain "Hillary Queenton," a clear reference to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

But, despite the noise, President-elect Trump is currently focused on forming his cabinet after an overwhelming win against Kamala Harris. So far, he's mentioned some names in the media while others are still on the waiting list. His spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, said on Sunday, November 10, "Trump will begin making decisions on who will serve in his second administration soon. Those decisions will be announced when they are made," per The New York Times. So far, some names have emerged like Howard Lutnick as a potential next Treasury secretary, Stephen Miller could secure a key role in his Immigration policies, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as Secretary of State, with more to follow.