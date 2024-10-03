Trump Claims in Bizarre Speech Democrats Allegedly Help Immigrants Enter the US via Phone App

Donald Trump baffled people with his recent bizarre claims about his rival Kamala Harris and the Democrats having a 'phone app' that allows immigrants to enter the United States. The former president spoke to his MAGA crowd in Wisconsin on Saturday, September 29, 2024, and left netizens scratching their heads about how 'out of touch' Trump is with reality.

Trump: Most people don't have any idea what the hell a phone app is pic.twitter.com/indnzUDJ6S — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 28, 2024

The Republican nominee said, "They have a phone app, so [that] the people can come into our country. These are smart immigrants, I guess because most people don't have any idea what the hell a phone app is. But they do, these are very intelligent immigrants," as per HuffPost.

Okay grandpa let’s get you to bed https://t.co/mQOzn0uQv3 pic.twitter.com/Ua0LPAHBg9 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 28, 2024

Critics on social media fact-checked Trump's claim and called him out for its absurdity. For instance, An X, formerly Twitter user, @DavidBloomberg, commented, "How out of touch with reality do you have to be to believe most people don't know what a phone app is? The 90-plus-year-olds at my father's independent living community know what a phone app is."

@SovernNation added, "'Most people don't have any idea what a phone app is?' He's really off the rails today. My little children could explain to him what a phone app is." Another X user, @Sjacobs2020, took a sarcastic jibe, "Narrator: 'In fact, it was Donald Trump that didn't know what a phone app was... He didn't actually know how anything worked." @GlitchesJr reminded Trump of the Truth Social app, "Well you had one made just for you to spread your own info with, so that's an odd statement."

If you don’t know what a phone app is, I’m actually impressed. My dad is 75 and knows what apps are, and he has a tech savviness rating of 1/10 https://t.co/xaMg7n1l9X — Krooked Does Stuff (@KrookedDoesStuf) September 29, 2024

On the other hand, Trump's supporters lashed out at Kamala HQ for sharing an out-of-context version of the clip to smear his image. @VoteHarrisOut slammed the ex-president's critics, "Most people in the world don't know what a phone app is. That is correct, you f-cking idiot. Try going to another country and see it for yourself." @tallytherally echoed, "Many of the immigrants don't have phones with applications. I don't know why that's hard to believe."

Translation: Trump doesn’t know what an app is pic.twitter.com/KktFjZPlHs — abbie (@abbieonthetweet) September 28, 2024

Immigration is among the most crucial deciding factors in the 2024 elections. Trump and his campaign long labeled Harris as a 'border czar' and accused her of providing easy access to illegal immigrants into the United States. But, the Republican candidate's love-hate relationship with migrants dates back to his first-ever presidential bid in 2015 when he accused Mexico of 'not sending the best' people to America.

Image Source: Getty Image | Photo by Jeff Swensen

"They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime, they're rapists, and some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they're telling us what we're getting," the 78-year-old politician claimed at the time, per NBC News. Since then, he has referred to immigrants with profane and offensive vocabulary, mirroring the language of a typical white supremacist.

For instance, he called immigrants impure that are 'poisoning the blood' of the country, in 2018 he referred to Haiti and African nations as 'shithole countries' that were 'dangerous,' and most recently he falsely accused the Haitian immigrants of eating local pets like dogs and ducks in Springfield, Ohio.