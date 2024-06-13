Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump for His 'Creepy Talk' About Taylor Swift

A recent news report revealed former president Donald Trump’s view about pop superstar Taylor Swift that will be disclosed in a book coming up which is about The Apprentice. It is alleged that Trump admired Swift’s looks but claimed to dislike her politics, saying she might be faking it.

Meanwhile, recently Stephen Colbert ironically questioned Trump for his weird criticism of the pop icon as reported by HuffPost. Colbert mockingly said that Trump was surprised that a "beautiful" person might not like him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By David Livingston

Colbert said, "He seems kind of surprised that someone can be beautiful and not like him. Has he never met his wife?" Colbert's remarks followed Trump's discussion with Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh for a series of interviews that were for an upcoming book.

The title of the book is, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass. Furthermore, a part of the book was released on Monday, revealing insights about the presumptive GOP nominee's perspective on Swift. He said, "I think she’s beautiful – very beautiful. I find her very beautiful."

He added, "I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented." Trump again said, "I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful." He then questioned if the pop superstar was a real liberal.

According to Setoodeh, Trump asked, "She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal," as reported by Fox News. Trump was also questioned about the Anti-Hero singer’s music.

To this, Trump simply said, “Don’t know it well.” However, this is not the first time that Trump has spoken about Swift in recent months.

In September of last year, Trump remarks on the relationship between Swift and Travis Kelce. As reported by Billboard, he said, “I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not."

Meanwhile, a while ago, there were rumors of Swift endorsing President Joe Biden. Trump even boasted about this on Truth Social, referring to the legislation he signed in 2018 to modernize copyright laws. He wrote, “I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will."

Donald Trump is very very creepy talking about Taylor Swift in his interview. YUCK — Rhonda Ryan (@RhondaR64019151) June 12, 2024

As reported by Mercury News, he added, “There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”

Moreover, Swift's ideology about politics has become a topic of widespread attention and has led to discussion in political journalism. Her views have not only received appreciation and criticism from devoted fans but have also provoked reactions from various figures in the political landscape.