Britney Spears Has Steadfastly Refused to Spill the Beans of Her Upcoming Book with Her Own Family

Britney Spears has steadfastly refused to brief her mother Lynne or sister Jamie Lynn on the shocking details of her upcoming book before its October 24 publishing date. A source has told the U.S. Sun exclusively that Britney's bombshell revelations, which she wants to divulge in her forthcoming book, may spark another schism in her family.

A source close to Britney, 41, revealed, “She has not told her mom, Lynne, the full extent of what is written about their family and past dramas in her upcoming memoir. Lynne is unaware of the entirety of the subject matter covered by her daughter, despite the couple talking again.”

The insider continued to say, “Britney has kept her cards close to her chest about what is in the memoir. She has been chomping at the bit to present her experiences of becoming famous and what role her parents played - and Lynne is being kept in the dark about what Britney will say about their relationship.”

Simon & Schuster executives reportedly advised Britney to 'keep her talking about her experiences in the book just to those closest to her in life,' the insider said. “The publishers asked her not to discuss in detail what she addresses with those outside of her close circle. Britney has not spoken to many people outside of her husband, Sam Asghari, agent, and ghostwriter, Sam Lansky about the content of The Woman In Me.”

A close member of the family has verified that Britney will include an unfiltered account of her relationship with her father, Jamie, in her upcoming book, and this person is concerned that the book might disrupt the harmony now present in the family. The source added, “It is certainly going to ruffle feathers from what's been mentioned in brief so far.”

The insider then elaborated, “Britney doesn’t want to sugarcoat her tough family dynamics. For almost two decades, Britney feels that her parents have run the narrative about her life, and now it’s her turn to put her version out to the world.”

For 13 years, Britney's father had complete control over her life as she was kept in a tight conservatorship. Her father and others engaged in the conservatorship said that it had benefitted Ms. Spears and saved her from a low point, and that she could take action to terminate it anytime she wished. The 39-year-old pop star's strong objection to the conservatorship was previously unknown, but now-disclosed court documents acquired by The New York Times showed that she voiced her displeasure with the arrangement far sooner and more often than previously thought.

Further, the insider said, “Britney made it clear to her mother that she wants to have her version of her life put out publicly after so long seeing others talking about her. However, just where it leaves the mother and daughter relationship after the book release is still to be determined.”

The informant went on to talk about how close Britney is to her mother. “Lynne was by her side for most of her early career as a kid to becoming the world’s biggest pop star as a teen, She recalled how Lynne gave up her life to back her dream and supported her during failed auditions and teen love woes. But after 2004, Britney pushed away from her career, began partying, and actively distanced herself from her parents, which led to huge arguments.”

To be released on October 24, The Woman in Me is being hailed as "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

Britney Spears Reveals The Challenges of Writing Her Memoir 'The Woman in Me': "Life Has Not Been Easy"

