Stephen A. Smith Drops Wild Claim – Says NFL Is to Blame for Donald Trump Becoming President

Donald Trump is one of the most radical, ambitious, and successful presidents of all time. He has always been a hardcore patriot whose love and vision for America’s golden future have been greater than anything else in the world. For the former real estate mogul, it’s been a decade since he descended that now-famous escalator and launched a political movement that reshaped American politics.

Yet, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Trump’s path to the presidency might have been driven less by ideology but more by personal revenge. In an appearance on Front Office Sports, Smith shared that Trump’s failed attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014 may have been the true ego boost behind his presidential ambitions ( he sued the league).

According to The Atlanta Black Star, the then investment expert was upset after being shut out of NFL ownership and was determined to get it back. Stephen Smith recalled receiving a phone call from Trump during the Bills’ bidding process. “Trump told me directly, ‘If them M—- block me from getting the Bills, I’m going to get them all back. I’m going to run for president.”

At the time ( almost a decade ago), the team was valued at $1.4 billion. Donald Trump reportedly had access to about $1.1 billion, and though he claimed he could easily cover the cost, NFL insiders and Morgan Stanley executives were unsure about his claims. These doubts arose from his casino investments and a contentious history with the USFL (the United States Football League), a rival football league in which Trump once owned a team.

What’s so amazing to me is that President Trump sued the NFL, they wouldn’t allow him to purchase the Buffalo Bills and then they echoed what he said. pic.twitter.com/bmjoDFFMuC — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 17, 2020

Due to Trump’s push for the team to compete with the NFL, the entire league collapsed in the 1980s. A lawsuit reportedly found it guilty of antitrust violations, but the USFL was awarded just $1 in damages. As per Smith, the entire NFL fiasco sparked online debates, as several people took to social media platforms to express their thoughts.

“Should have just given him that damn team,” one wrote. Another said, “So it’s the NFL’s fault he was president.” Despite the mixed reactions, Smith remained adamant in proving that Trump had the goal of running for president since 1980, particularly because the NFL rejected his bids. Meanwhile, he once considered buying the Patriots, and later looked into purchasing the Mets in 2011, but only if he could have complete control.

Just an FYI,

Trump wanted to buy an NFL team decades ago.

The owners said no, I assume because they knew he is a pathological liar & mob style businessman.

Now Trump has the power of the presidency & he is looking for revenge.

The owners sided with Trump this time. #bigmistake pic.twitter.com/kYphvHDKDl — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) June 5, 2018

This stance on investment comes from his traditional all-or-nothing mindset, especially for his sports investments. Beyond football, Trump is an avid golf player and has invested over $500 million in several courses, including Trump International Golf Links in Scotland (2012) and Trump Turnberry (2012), which is the luxurious Ailsa Course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Trump Organization (@trump)

Today, his post-presidential ventures, which include his company, World Liberty Financial, have reportedly earned $57 million in cryptocurrency revenue, and his branded merchandise, from guitars to sneakers, continues to generate millions. Forbes reportedly estimates his net worth at $7.3 billion, a $3 billion increase from the previous year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact)

Even though Stephen A. Smith claims Donald Trump entered politics because of his failed sports bids, perhaps his path to the White House was destined. Many have accused his presidency of being authoritarian and lacking empathy, while others have called him old, incapable, and foolish.

Well, everyone is entitled to their own political opinions, but do you really think a real estate mogul with a stellar career trajectory would have such a mass impact and bank balance if he were a fool or if his aspirations were just based on sports rivalry and personal vendetta?