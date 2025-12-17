Sports Reporter and Husband Found Dead at Home While 3-Year-Old Child Was Inside in Heartbreaking Incident

On Tuesday morning, a Hoover neighborhood woke up to the news of former WBRC sports reporter Christina Chambers and her husband were found dead inside their home. Police say it appears to be a murder-suicide. A 3-year-old child was also inside the house at the time and, Remarkably, the child was not harmed.

Police officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of Highland Manor Court after 9 a.m. on December 16. A family member called 911 after discovering the couple unresponsive. When police and Hoover Fire-Medics arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said early evidence suggested the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide and that there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, though.

WBRC later confirmed Chambers’ death.

Completely heartbroken beyond measure. There are no words, but I will try. 💔 Often, when something tragic happens, folks talk about how great a person’s impact was. But what Christina Chambers means to so many people in the state of Alabama — cannot even be described. Her… pic.twitter.com/F3Vs5sZoa4 — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) December 16, 2025

The outlet said their former sports reporter for the Birmingham-area station used to cover high school football and UAB athletics. Chambers joined WBRC in 2015 and was a part of the sports team as she appeared on Sideline every Friday night. She was also known for jumping in whenever needed, especially this one time when she helped with anchor coverage of the Mercedes Marathon, while running the race herself!

While Chambers did leave her full-time role at WBRC in July 2021, she never left the station’s orbit. She freelanced for Sideline during the 2025 football season as well. Colleagues remember her as a newsroom favorite and trusted presence. Another WBRC 6 anchor, Jeh Jeh Pruitt, described Chambers as “one of the sweetest, most loving people” as he spoke of her passion for life.

She pursued a career in sports journalism before her stint at WBRC. She started her broadcast career at WLTZ NBC38 in Columbus, Georgia, as a sports reporter and anchor at WAKA in Montgomery. Later, she joined Comcast Sports Southeast in Atlanta as a beat reporter for Auburn University and a sideline reporter for Friday night high school football. Besides that, she covered the Super 7 high school football playoffs and basketball finals as a freelancer for Raycom Media and the AHSAA.

REST IN PEACE CHRISTINA:

All of us at @WBRCnews are in a fog of shock, grief, confusion, anger, sorrow, loss and trying to somehow do our jobs at the same time so please forgive me because I know I won’t get this right, but I want to try to honor @ChristinaChamb while these… pic.twitter.com/9HGyb8tF8T — Jonathan Hardison (@WBRC6Hardison) December 16, 2025

From 2021 to early 2025, Christina taught broadcast journalism in the Broadcast Academy at Thompson High School. Her accolades included 2024 Advisor of the Year from the Alabama Scholastic Press Association, the Alex House Journalism Sustainability Award in 2025 for her THS TV Broadcast Team, mentorship of two Alabama Journalists of the Year, a SkillsUSA State Championship in Broadcast News, and several All-Alabama Overall Broadcast Awards.

Most recently, Chambers worked in communications at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama. Chambers was also a four-year Division I scholarship athlete at UAB in cross country and track, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. With all of these under her belt, it only makes sense that condolences are in from public officials, including Sen. Katie Britt.

As the investigation continues, the fact that her child is safe remains a blessing.