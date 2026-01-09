Spain The Best Country To Experience This Total Solar Eclipse In 2026

Those folk who love gazing at the stars and the total solar eclipse experience should head to Spain in August 2026 – but you’ll need to book soon!

As the latest, upcoming solar eclipse sweeps across part of the Northern Hemisphere, Spain is experiencing this for the first time since 1905. On August 12, 2026, the European nation will be uniquely positioned to observe the full event. Moreover, with the event happening in summer, there is little chance of any cloud to spoil the view.

In a narrow path of totality, the Moon will completely cover the Sun and will be seen across Spain from the northwest to the southeast. This will allow observers to enjoy the rare experience of daytime darkness, rimmed by the Sun’s outer atmosphere as the corona.

Meanwhile, this will be the first total solar eclipse visible in mainland Europe since 1999 and will be an important astronomical event for Spain. In the path of totality, the Moon will fully obscure the sun for several minutes, with a dramatic sight, so much better than the partial eclipses more normally experienced in Europe.

Since 1900, 16 total solar eclipses have occurred in Europe. Two more will occur this year and next. Here’s a new map from https://t.co/oFjkZlh3Kv that shows the paths of totality of those 18 eclipses. It’s a crowded continent. pic.twitter.com/us10AkTEW8 — National Eclipse (@NationalEclipse) January 5, 2026

To get an idea of where to be for the experience, the path of totality will cross the central and northern regions of the country on its way to the Mediterranean, which will include the Balearic Islands. Some of the many places to see the full eclipse include parts of Aragón, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Basque Country, Cantabria, Castile and León, Castilla-La Mancha, La Rioja, Navarra, and the Valencian Community.

To get the full experience, cities like A Coruña, Bilbao, León, Palma, Valencia and Zaragoza are the best bet to experience the Moon fully covering the Sun. However, other major Spanish cities just outside the path of totality, include Barcelona and Madrid, where only a deep partial eclipse will be experienced as more than 99 percent of the Sun is obscured without reaching full totality.

One thing to bear in mind is that the peak of the total solar eclipse is set to happen in the late afternoon and early evening. Due to this, the Sun will already be relatively low on the horizon, so observers will need to find the perfect spot for full, unobstructed views of the full event.

While the eclipse is to be seen mainly across Spain, other sparsely populated areas in Greenland and Iceland will also experience the event. However, Spain is the only European country where large numbers of people will be able to view the path of totality from towns and cities, while neighboring countries, like France, Italy, Portugal and the UK will only experience a partial event.

According to astronomers, this eclipse is one of a rare sequence of significant eclipse events in 2026 and 2028. Meanwhile, the 2026 event is notable for the length of totality and the many populated areas spread across its path. The last time Spaniards experienced fa total solar eclipse was more than a century ago, which goes to stress the importance and rarity of the phenomenon.

For those wishing to experience the event, it is best to book soon, as local authorities and tourism organizations in the regions along the path of totality are already preparing for increased visitor numbers. With the event happening in mid-summer – the most popular time of the year for a Spanish vacation – demand for accommodation is expected to rise, particularly in areas with open landscapes to offer the best clear views.

While tourism people are preparing for the crowds, anticipation is also growing for amateur astronomers, scientists, and the general public, which is likely to draw interest from across Europe and beyond. View the full eclipse map offered by the National Solar Observatory.