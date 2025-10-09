“Sounds Like A Threat” – ICE’s Justification for Shooting a Praying Pastor Sparks Outrage

ICE received massive backlash after a video of a pastor being shot in the face with a pepper ball while praying at an immigration protest recently surfaced on the Internet. The incident reportedly occurred last month, surfaced on the internet recently, sparking widespread criticism. As the video spread on the Internet like wildfire, Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, released a statement, drawing even more criticism.

In her post on X, Tricia McLaughlin clarified that the video was recorded last month. “This footage is from almost a month ago. What this clipped video doesn’t show is that these agitators were blocking an ICE vehicle from leaving the federal facility—impeding operations,” she wrote in a caption accompanying the video which simply shows protesters standing outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Chicago.

This footage is from almost a month ago. What this clipped video doesn’t show is that these agitators were blocking an ICE vehicle from leaving the federal facility—impeding operations. Over and over again, law enforcement ordered these agitators to move off of federal property… https://t.co/vJVAuD9YFE — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 8, 2025

McLaughlin added in her statement, “Over and over again, law enforcement ordered these agitators to move off of federal property so the vehicle could move. Law enforcement verbally warned these agitators that they would use force if they did not move and stop impeding operations. They did not comply. Shortly after, rioters began throwing rocks, bottles and launching fireworks at the law enforcement officers on the roof.”

The people stationed outside the facility were protesting against Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda when the officers fired a pepper ball at a pastor, who collapsed to the ground. Tricia McLaughlin claimed in her post that the man (who has been identified as Pastor David Black of the First Presbyterian Church in the Woodlawn) made an untoward gesture towards Secretary Kristi Noem and her team during their visit to the site.

“At the time of this incident, this facility held criminal illegal aliens, including gang members, drug traffickers, and other violent criminals. Obstructing law enforcement puts officers, detainees, and the public at risk. If you are obstructing law enforcement you can expect to be met with force,” Tricia McLaughlin’s statement read. One X user directly questioned, “What are their names and what are their specific charges or convictions?”

The long statement posted by ICE’s Tricia McLaughlin also got a response from Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, whose X video Tricia had originally shared, clarifying that the incident was not recent. “DHS responds to the video. Note that I never suggested it was recent; I was posting video of the incident reported on by Jack M Jenkins. As for justification, the gate is closed and there doesn’t seem to be a vehicle actively trying to leave the facility,” Aaron Reichlin-Melnick replied.

DHS responds to the video. Note that I never suggested it was recent; I was in fact posting video of an incident that had been reported by @jackmjenkins. The argument that he was actively impeding a vehicle from leaving seems contrary to the footage; the gate isn’t even open. https://t.co/YHZQik34Sy — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) October 8, 2025

Online commenters also questioned the credibility of McLaughlin’s claims. “He’s literally standing on the curb of a handicap parking spot… you can see the handicapped sign, paint, and the parking bumpers. How could standing in a handicap parking spot possibly block ICE from leaving? When you lie about one thing, it throws your credibility out the window. It doesn’t matter if this is a month old: it is still wrong, it should have never happened, and shame on you for condoning it. No one should be shooting directly at someone’s head,” a user commented.

Another user, who happens to be a cop, argued, “I get that cops have a job, but the statement “expect to be met with force” sounds like a threat, not policy. Force should be last resort, not a headline. Saying that after videos went viral just makes everything smell worse.”

A large section of the Internet questioned how an unarmed priest could be considered obstructing law enforcement. “How is a priest standing outside of a building on a public sidewalk “obstructing law enforcement,” asked a user. “Lots of words to say that your agents shot a praying priest in the head with a pepper ball who posed no threat to anyone, and it’s all on video,” added a second.

Some even accused ICE of lying. “How was he blocking an ICE vehicle from leaving, while standing in an unoccupied parking spot? Or are you just lying again,” read an X post from a user.

An apology should have been the SOP, some thought. “That’s not how You say ‘we apologize for shooting this pastor without provocation, there is no more despicable act, and the officers involved to have been terminated’,” read a comment.