“Some of the Nastiest People” – Former White House Staffer Adds Fuel to Kamala Harris’ Fiery Feud With Jill Biden

There may be more to Kamala Harris and Jill Biden‘s long-standing feud, as a former White House staffer has come forward with more claims. Mrs. Biden’s former spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, has published an op-ed on Fox News.

The title reads, “Harris is speaking. This time, she isn’t bending to Biden’s bullies.” A short jab to Harris’s Mr President I’m speaking! LaRosa has claimed Joe Biden’s presidential administration was full of bullies. She called them, “the Regina Georges of Biden’s circle,” making a Mean Girls reference.

LaRosa added that they “were serving a cult.” Her op-ed reads, “while the Bidens were “warm, decent, empathetic,” people, they were also guilty of empowering “some of the nastiest and most mean-spirited people I’ve ever encountered in politics.”

Kamala Harris just debuted her campaign trail memoir ‘107 Days,’ and LaRosa’s claims come right after it. In the book, Harris has written about her feud with Jill, and there’s also a mention of workplace bullying that she had to suffer. “I often learned that the president’s staff was adding fuel to negative narratives that sprang up around me.”

She further added, “Their thinking was zero-sum: If she’s shining, he’s dimmed. None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That, given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital.”

There may have been workplace bullying, but it does not align with Jill Biden’s anti-bullying campaign, where she denounced all forms of bullying. She even made Donald Trump an example of bullies everywhere while taking a huge stance on anti-bullying in 2020 and 2024.

Joe Biden even called Trump, “the bully I knew my whole life. He’s the bully that I’ve always stood up to. He’s the bully that used to make fun of me when I was a kid because I stuttered, and I’d smack him in the mouth.” It is surprising that people who speak out against bullies can act like bullies themselves.

Even during public appearances, Jill Biden was seen giving Kamala Harris the cold shoulder while smiling. The video went viral with people commenting how Jill hates her.

LaRosa confirmed the bullying often came from inside as Biden’s final mission was to save the country from Trump, she added, “But bullies are everywhere, even among Democrats, and despite his brand — even around Biden, Jill Biden has not responded to the claims yet or what Harris has written in her book.

However, the claims are damaging to her image and may add even more fuel to their feud. The Biden family may also be planning a scheme to denounce the claims and bully Kamala Harris a bit more.