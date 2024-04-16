Sofia Vergara's New Romance with 'Hot' Orthopedic Doctor Justin Saliman Post-Knee Surgery

America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara has created quite a stir lately with her most recent social media post. The 51-year-old actress revealed that she had a terrifying knee surgery on Friday that has temporarily left her bedridden. Vergara did, however, take a minute during her recovery to declare her love for her new lover, orthopedic physician Dr. Justin Saliman, who practices in Los Angeles.

As mentioned by The U.S. Sun, Vergara is seen lounging on her couch with a large cast covering her leg in a candid photo that she posted to her Instagram Stories. She was wearing no makeup and cuddled up with her cute dog under a cozy blanket in a colorful robe. A Flybar pogo stick, a nice present from her AGT colleague Howie Mandel, was among her favorite things nearby, as she jokingly tagged him in the photo.

In another photo, Dr. Saliman dressed in navy blue scrubs was seen smiling sweetly and keeping a close check on his lover while she recovered. With a cheeky reference to her situation, Vergara didn't miss the opportunity to openly display her adoration, jokingly advising people to make sure they had an attractive doctor by their side for significant surgery.

Following Vergara's well-publicized divorce from actor Joe Manganiello in July 2023, which was due to conflicting desires, especially concerning their different parenting goals, comes this most recent event. Fans were shocked and disappointed by the announcement, as they had been hoping for a long-lasting marriage between the couple. On X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote, "My reaction to the news of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce was so severe my supervisor sitting across from me asked me if I was okay." "I’m saddened to hear about this divorce, I thought they were going to make it," said another.

However, Vergara found peace and newfound happiness in her relationship with Dr. Saliman, making their Instagram debut in December 2023, just six months after her divorce announcement. Their romance blossomed, evident in their public outings, including a recent dinner date at the upscale Giorgio Baldi restaurant. Vergara dazzled in a chic ensemble, while Dr. Saliman oozed charm in his attire, prompting insiders to gush about their compatibility and Vergara's radiant demeanor in his presence.

According to sources close to the actress, Vergara is thoroughly enamored by Dr. Saliman and has firmly closed the chapter on her past relationship with Joe. Justin's confidence, coupled with his profession and undeniable charm, has breathed new life into Vergara, who appears more content than ever before.

The source said, "Sofia has moved on from Joe and would be happy to never see him again. Her relationship with Dr. Saliman has made her never look back.

"Justin is absolutely charming, and handsome, and has an incredible job. He isn't an actor and is very confident and she is eating it all up."