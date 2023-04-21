Sofia Richie Shares Rare Glimpse into Bridal Prep Ahead of Her Wedding to Elliot Grainge

The countdown for Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s wedding day is on! The couple is currently gearing up for the momentous occasion in the South of France, and naturally, the bride-to-be is putting on a fashionable display during the preparations.

The 24-year-old model and daughter of Lionel Richie rocked an all-white look — hinting at her soon-to-be bridal status — in the South of France ahead of her wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge. In a trio of shots posted on her Instagram, Richie posed in front of a classic white convertible in a head-to-toe white ensemble styled by Liat Baruch.

She wore a long white button-down top with large pockets and a square neck shape that highlighted her toned arms, as well as a matching long skirt extending to her ankles. Richie accessorized the look with black rounded sunglasses, white flip-flops, and a white Chanel bag with a flower ribbon flair. She also wore a silver Chanel pearl laced necklace and a white headscarf with the designer's logo, which she used to tie up her braid.

She captioned the post: "La rêverie," which is French for 'daydreaming.'

Recenty, the model posted a photo wearing a light brown knitted Khaite dress with long sleeves, a mock neckline, and a tiered fringe bottom with white pumps and a Chanel lunch pail handbag. Richie simply captioned the post with a brown heart emoji, but her stylist and personal shopper Liat Baruch shared the photos and wrote "SRG" – the initials of Richie’s soon-to-be-married name, Sofia Richie Grainge, with the bride emoji. Richie wore her dark blonde hair slicked back into a tight bun.

These chic looks are getting us even more excited to see what she wears down the aisle. In the two pics alone, Richie sported a few Chanel accessories, which could be a hint as to which brand she chooses for the big day. She did attend Chanel’s most recent presentation during Paris Fashion Week with her sister Nicole Richie in March, as well as the Maison’s Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture runway show in Paris in January.

Richie got engaged to music executive Elliot Grainge in April 2022 when he popped the question with a hefty emerald-cut diamond. When Grainge got down on one knee, they were surrounded by scattered flower petals and candles in a tropical setting. The model captioned her social media post: "Forever isn’t long enough."

The 24-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander has been romantically linked to the 29-year-old son of Sir Lucian Grainge, Chair and CEO of Universal Music Group, since going Instagram official in March of 2021. When Entertainment Tonight reported the news of the couple’s relationship in April 2021, the outlet said that Richie and Grainge "have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles," noting her family’s approval.

The couple celebrated their engagement party in May 2022 over Memorial Day weekend, seemingly at the family home with some of their nearest and dearest in attendance. Richie also celebrated her bridal shower in February with her sister, her mother, her fiancé, and a large group of friends. She wore bridal white, opting for a plunging knit halter dress, which she wore with her blonde hair in loose waves, adding a chic pair of white heels.