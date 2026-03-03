Social Security’s First Monthly Payment in March: Who Is Eligible?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is set to disburse its first monthly payment for this month on March 3 to two groups of Americans. Under the latest Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA), recipients can receive up to $5,181, depending on a few factors. The payments will be rolled out throughout the month, depending on the beneficiaries’ birth dates.

​

March payments will reportedly be issued on four different dates, scattered throughout the month. Following the COLA, the average beneficiary, including retirees, survivors and persons with disabilities, will now receive an extra $56 per month.

​

Here are the groups of Americans who will receive their benefits first, including retirement benefits, survivor pay or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) from the SSA.

.@SocialSecurity is transitioning to all direct deposit or prepaid debit cards as part of the Trump Admin’s efforts to make government services more efficient for taxpayers! As always, if you have questions about these changes or need help with any government agency, please… — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) August 5, 2025

The first group of people to receive payments are the sustained recipients of Social Security, including retirement, SSDI or survivor pay, primarily those who have registered under these programs before May 1977.

The second group of beneficiaries includes Social Security recipients who also receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

​

SSI is specifically a requirement-driven program. It has been designed to help underprivileged, underfunded individuals over the age of 65 or with a disability.

It differs from SSDI. An average SSI payment of $737 per person was scheduled to be deposited to the beneficiaries ‘ accounts for March on February 27, slightly ahead of schedule, since March 1 was a Sunday.

​

According to the latest data shared by the SSA, retired workers are set to receive $2,074.53, while disabled workers will be paid $1,633.48. For survivors, the amount is $1,622.32.

​

Apart from the two groups that receive their payments first, there are over 70 million beneficiaries, who accumulate the majority of the recipients. They will receive their payments in the second, third and fourth weeks of March.

Did you know you can receive your SSI payments directly in your account? Sign up for direct deposit today, and you’ll never have to wait! Call 855-861-7149 or visit: https://t.co/oZGA6M41Gh — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) August 3, 2022

People born between the first and 10th of any month will be paid on Wednesday, March 11. Those who have birth dates between the 11th and the 20th will receive payment on March 18. Finally, those born between the 21st and 31st will be paid on March 25.

The SSA determines these dates based on birth dates instead of months or years to ensure a seamless transaction procedure.

​

The SSA no longer uses paper checks in most cases. Beneficiaries get two days to avail payments electronically after they are disbursed.

They can use the “my Social Security” online portal to update their details, through which the amount will be directly deposited into their account. Those who do not have a bank account can have their Direct Express Card topped up with the amount.

​