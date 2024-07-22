Social Media Explodes With Hilarious Jokes and Memes After President Biden Drops Out of Race

In an unprecedented turn of events, President Joe Biden has announced that he will not seek re-election in the 2024 presidential race. The decision, made amid intense pressure from Democratic leaders and concerns about his ability to defeat former President Donald Trump, has sent shockwaves through the political realm, leaving the future of the Democratic ticket in a state of flux. Netizens were creative in roasting President Biden as one user quipped, "We got Joe Biden standing down before GTA6." Someone else remarked, "It's actually JOEVER?" Another user wrote in agreement, "Byeden" Whereas, one user jabbed, "Thanks grandpa, I hope this helps."

Biden’s note is so powerful pic.twitter.com/3oG9W9mLGU — Garrett Williams, BFA (@badboygargar) July 21, 2024

Biden made his announcement from his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he has been self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. In a heartfelt letter addressed to Americans, Biden wrote, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term. I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”

Joe Biden after announcing to the world that he’s no longer running for president pic.twitter.com/1w8Fw4Xavq — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) July 21, 2024

As per The Hill, the President’s withdrawal comes after a disastrous debate performance in late June, raising questions about his mental fitness and ability to continue the race. Despite his initial defiance, the growing calls from Democratic lawmakers for Biden to step aside became too loud to ignore. More than 30 Democratic members of Congress had urged Biden to withdraw, with prominent figures like former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voicing their concerns about his chances against Trump in November.

Hey… don’t know if you heard about Biden dropping out but it sort of reminded me of you dropping out of my life… what are you up to later — Lolo (@LolOverruled) July 21, 2024

In the wake of Biden's announcement, many also expressed their true feelings online. One X user said, “If you did a good job you wouldn't be removed by your own party.” Another chimed in, “Democrats, I will be voting for the first time in this election. I was thinking of voting for Trump because I don't believe this old man can run the country. He is out right now, which is good. But my question is: can you find a good candidate who can earn my vote as an immigrant who loves the US and cares about this country's future? Can you find someone who can stop the far-left agenda's nonsense and prioritize Americans?”

Joe Biden is the first actor from Parks and Recreation to drop out of the race to become President of the United States. — out of context parks and rec (@nocontextpawnee) July 21, 2024

Someone else wrote, “You’ve done the most honorable thing, Mr President. It was not your fault. Life can always get in the way of plans. And you have responded to changing circumstances in the right way. Now choose a damn good successor - for all our sakes.” But, at the same time, a different individual joked, “What happens if President Biden forgets that he dropped out ???”

trump: *waking up* wheres joe biden?

surgeon: who do you think gave you the ear 💕 — Karli Marulli (@karlimarulli) July 13, 2024

As per CNBC, Vice President Kamala Harris is the frontrunner in replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee. In a statement on social media platform X, Biden endorsed Harris, expressing, “...very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Democrats escorting Joe Biden out of the White House pic.twitter.com/1BGTd0fYS9 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) July 21, 2024

Harris responded by saying, “I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.” In his statement, Biden also added, “For now let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

However, despite Biden dropping out, Trump went on the offensive and remarked, “He should never have been there in the first place. He should have stayed in his basement.” Moreover, Sen. JD Vance had also tweeted, “If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President? Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief. There is no middle ground.”