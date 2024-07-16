Social Media Erupts Over the Recent Ruling in Trump’s Classified Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump found himself stuck in several felony charges for allegedly mishandling classified documents. The accusations were that Trump hid sensitive files at his Florida mansion, lied to investigators, and tried to obstruct the legal process. However, in shocking news recently, Florida judge Aileen Cannon announced her ruling on the case, handing Trump a win. The news went viral on social media, with legal experts and political commentators coming in with their opinions on the ruling, as noted by HuffPost.

Given the timing of the ruling, many experts found Cannon's decision controversial, as it seemed to be against the established legal precedent. One law expert said, "Understand what Judge Cannon did. She saw the non-stop media coverage of the shooting, used that distraction to overturn decades of legal precedent without citing a single case in her ruling's favor, & dismissed Trump's classified documents case. This is how republics collapse." Another lawyer wrote on X, "Judge Cannon dismissed decades of institutional precedent, years of recent rulings on Mueller and Smith, and pretty much the entire premise of the special counsel regulations."

The same user added, "Her ultimate complaint? Jack Smith is TOO independent." A third X user criticized the decision and said, "Donald Trump appointed a judge. That judge dismissed his stolen classified documents case. There’s no world where this isn’t corruption. The coup didn’t stop on January 6th. It’s ongoing." Rep. Melanie Stansbury also took to X and wrote, "The shocking decision by Judge Cannon to dismiss the classified documents case against Donald Trump is a failure of the justice system. DOJ Special Counsel was appointed lawfully & constitutionally."

She added, "Cannon—a Trump appointee—is playing political games with the justice system." Another law expert said, "Wow. She just (temporarily) immunized Trump from engaging in espionage. I guess this is the price for a SCOTUS seat. If there's any doubt over what is at stake this November, doubt no more." Several others suggested a few solutions and guided Smith about what he could do. One X user wrote, "If I'm Jack Smith and the DOJ, I might consider handing the Mar-A-Lago case to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, re-indict, and hope it gets assigned to a more competent judge than Cannon."

Meanwhile, in her 93-page order, Judge Cannon wrote, "The Court is convinced that Special Counsel’s Smith’s prosecution of this action breaches two structural cornerstones of our constitutional scheme—the role of Congress in the appointment of constitutional officers, and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law." Judge Cannon also clarified in her ruling that her ruling is only concerned with the classified documents case and had nothing to do with a separate case handled by Smith, which involved allegations of attempting to overturn the 2020 election. However, Trump's legal team has not filed a similar motion to dismiss that case as of yet, as reported by BBC.