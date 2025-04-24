News

“So Distasteful”—Mourners Furious Over Selfies at Pope Francis’s Lying in State

Published on: April 24, 2025 at 1:01 AM ET

Mourners Enraged by Selfies at Pope Francis’s Lying in State.

Mohar Battacharjee
Written By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
Mourners Furious Over Selfies at Pope Francis' Lying in State
Mourners Furious Over Selfies at Pope Francis' Lying in State. Image via @MichaelJeffcoat/X.com

It was supposed to be quiet. Sacred. A final moment with Pope Francis, lying in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, rosary in hand, draped in red.

Instead, there were flashes. Camera phones. Selfie sticks.

Earlier that morning, pallbearers had carried his body into the Basilica for the start of a three-day vigil. Thousands stood in line to see him.

What began as a solemn goodbye turned into a scene that left many irritated. Some were there to pray. Others came to pose.

Catherine and Martin Gilsenan had traveled from Wimbledon, South West London. Both 59, both lifelong Catholics. They stood in line for hours to pay their respects. But what they saw inside the Basilica enraged them.

“I was very moved coming so close to Pope Francis but it was awful seeing so many people taking pictures,” Catherine said. “Around half the people near us wanted to pay respects at the coffin, but the other half were all taking photographs.”

“We kept our phones very firmly in our pockets and would never dream of doing something so distasteful,” she continued. “People had been told not to use selfie sticks but lots ignored the warning. I saw the Queen lying in state in London and there was no comparison, his really detracted from the moment.”

 

Martin added, “We were staying 100 miles from Rome when we heard he’d died and felt obligated to join the queue. Francis was a great Pope and we admired him for changing the direction of the Church and shifting its appeal to young people. It was sad to see such disrespectful behavior.”

But not everyone saw it that way.

Matheus Silva, 27, had flown in from Argentina. He took pictures too, and didn’t feel bad about it.

“The first Pope who spoke up for gay people like me,” he said. “Others were doing the same and I’m happy to share them.”

Still, for many, it felt wrong. A holy space turned into a photo op.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21 at age 88. He suffered a cerebral stroke that led to cardiac collapse.

 His funeral is set for Saturday at 8:00 a.m. GMT. Over 250,000 people are expected. President Donald Trump will attend, along with Argentina’s President Javier Milei. Francis will be buried at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, not St. Peter’s, by his own request. He asked for a simple grave. No gold. No grandeur. Just his name, carved in stone.

Maybe that’s the memory he wanted people to take with them. Not a photo.

TAGGED:
Share This Article