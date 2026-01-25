SNL Roasts Trump With Fake Awards Show Amid Second ICE Shooting in Minneapolis — “I Need More Distractions”

As the ICE crackdown is taking a violent turn in the country, SNL is using humor to offer some respite to the horrified citizens. The sketch comedy show mocked Donald Trump during the January 24 episode by showing that he organized a fake award show to distract himself from the ICE shootings.

SNL’s longtime Trump impersonator, James Austin Johnson, once again appeared as the President during the Cold Open. The fake President hosted an award show, similar to the Academy Awards. But the categories ranged from Best Picture ‘of me’ to a Lifetime Achievement Award for Comedy.

Opening the ceremony, Johnson’s Trump announced, “After that lady whose name I already forgot gave me her Nobel Prize, I thought, ‘I need more awards. After what all my little freaks and psychos in ICE have been doing, I need more distractions. Look, everything’s gold and shiny!”

live from the first annual Trump awards pic.twitter.com/it355tO2nR — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 25, 2026

The comedian then took a shot at the POTUS’ hand bruises and the speculations about his worsening health. He said, “I’d like to get a round of applause going for the nominees, but my doctors say if I clap, both my dead, purple hands will explode with blood. There’s probably nothing to worry about. Doctors say I could live to be 120, or current age.”

The statement drew laughs and cheers from the audience. It was then time to hand out trophies. The award for the ‘Best Picture of Me’ was given to an image of Trump receiving the FIFA Peace Prize. As the host was declared the winner, he was bound to give an acceptance speech.

Johnson took the opportunity to comment on Trump’s questionable domestic and international policies. He declared, “I have so few people to thank. Myself, and, of course, the big man upstairs, which is what I call my brain tumor.”

The mimic added, “And if I can be serious for a moment, there’s so much horrible stuff going on in our country and the world right now. But I promise you, I’m just getting started.”

The Lifetime Achievement for Comedy went to Elon Musk, played by Mike Myers. The award noted that the tech mogul is funny, “even though he might not always intend it.”

Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che! pic.twitter.com/OlozUjQNRe — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 25, 2026

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also bagged a trophy. Impersonated by Ashley Padilla, the Secretary won the award for Best Kiss, for kissing up to the President and always following his orders.

To make the situation even more humorous, Padilla’s Noem dedicated her award to Trump, and he gladly accepted. She stated, “Well, I am honored and in no way dead inside to win a Trump [award].”

Later in the episode, Colin Jost also took a dig at Trump for his Greenland obsession. During the Weekend Update section, the host compared the President to an obsessive person on a dating app and said, “President Trump has spent so much time stalking Greenland like an absolute psycho, he’s basically become a guy on a dating app.”

Jost continued, “He’s like, ‘Hey Greenland, you look so good.’ And Greenland’s like, ‘Haha thanks.’ And Trump’s like, ‘Seriously, I need you. I’d literally give 700 billion dollars to be with you.’” The comedian added that when Greenland said it’s not interested, Trump became angry and replied, “I’ll kill you, you ugly b—-.”