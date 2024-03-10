Sister Wives: The Many Moments When Robyn Brown Seemed Manipulative

Among the other Sister Wives, Robyn Brown presents herself as the kindest

At first, Robyn Brown was seen settling into her new position in Kody Brown's plural family and figuring out how to get along with Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown, his other wives. However, other fans thought Robyn was very cunning, saying she "stole" the greatest qualities from Kody's three original wives, which made her the favorite. Fans of Sister Wives surmised that Robyn Brown had managed to win over Kody covertly. She made qualities that Kody admired about the other wives her own by appropriating them. A few of the reasons why admirers believe Robyn is manipulative are listed below.

1. Fake Tears of Robyn Brown

Critics of Sister Wives think Robyn manipulates Kody Brown with her emotions. She also uses them to make others feel sorry for her since she's the victim of the Brown family's misfortune. There's also a recurring joke among the Brown kids about Robyn's phony tears. After seeing the Sister Wives season 17 reveal, Gwendlyn Brown said on her Patreon page that Robyn is sobbing because she doesn't have enough tears. In a particular episode, Robyn said that Meri, Janelle, and Christine had "stolen" the sister-wife experience she had been promised upon marrying Kody. Gwendlyn said, "Was it just me, or were there like no tears?"

2. Pretending To Care About The Browns

Throughout the whole course of Sister Wives, Robyn has spoken out in favor of her marriage to Kody, highlighting their close bond and devoted union. Given that Robyn and Kody have similar ideals, plural marriage has always been an inherent element of their relationship. Robyn has always been a strong supporter of plural marriages, so it doesn't make sense for her to advocate for monogamy after fighting so hard for Kody's previous marriages to fail during Sister Wives season 18. Her abrupt shift in attitude casts her as a deceitful person and undermines her case for monogamy as a whole.

3. Robyn has animosity against Kody's former partners

Robyn has struggled with her relationships with Sister Wives, particularly with the other wives. This is not exactly a secret. Robyn has always expressed her regular feelings of being left out, but she now appears to be very worried about her sister wives. Being the most important thing in Robyn's life, her relationship with Kody, she has been quick to point out Christine's perceived jealousy of her in the past, and it doesn't make sense that she would be as hurt as she's pretending to be on Sister Wives season 18 about their family's breakdown.

4. Robyn Pretended To Be Worried About Meri

Robyn seems to be using her supporting actions towards the other wives as a means of manipulation. Her attitude toward Meri and her lack of sympathy for her are the finest examples. Robyn would have encouraged Kody to accept Meri back and helped involve her more if she had cared for the girl. She was superficially attached to Meri, however, so she did nothing. Robyn would not assist her former sister's wife, Meri, even when Kody offered her to reside in his barn and attempted to give her a lesser share of Flagstaff land.

5. Robyn Shows Off Her Victim Persona

Robyn saw the divorce as a personal jab rather than a means for Christine to move on, even though she had nothing to do with Christine's ultimate decision to end her own marriage to Kody. Robyn believed that rather than divorcing her husband, Christine was primarily fleeing their family. Following Kody's example, Robyn thought that their family's disintegration was Christine's fault, instead of attempting to build a connection with her during or after the divorce. Even though she wasn't personally affected by the divorce, she has never been able to let go of it.

6. Robyn has been controlling Kody's reaction to the divorce

Although Kody's reaction to his divorce from Christine wasn't the most pleasant, he felt wounded and alone when Christine departed. The couple's situation proceeded to spin out of control, and he was not pleased that Christine had gone. The treachery wounded deeply. Robyn took advantage of Kody's treachery to further hurt him by talking into his ear about how poorly Christine was treating their family. Robyn was already feeling victimized by the scenario. She furthered her victimization by manipulating Kody into being even more irate by using her friendship with him as leverage.

7. Robyn was formerly in favor of polygamy but then changed her mind

Robyn has shown contrasting opinions on polygamy ever since she joined Sister Wives. She didn't want to be monogamous at first; instead, she said she just wanted plural marriage. Afterward, Robyn implied that her ultimate objective was monogamy when she said that it would be disrespectful if Kody took another woman into the family. Robyn seems to be hiding something from us, based on her statements throughout the years. She seems to be dating Kody only for personal benefit. Robyn most likely alternates between polygamy and monogamy to further her goals.

8. Robyn employs Meri as a stand-in for Kody's rage

Kody often loses his temper over relationships, always talking to Robyn about his marital woes rather than concentrating on their connection. Robyn used his rage to shift the blame from herself to Kody's other spouses. Robyn is manipulative with both Kody and her sister wives. As a consequence, Meri's relationship is usually ranked much lower by Kody, who uses her as the scapegoat for his rage. Meri is held responsible for problems beyond her control, and Kody hardly gives their relationship any thought. Robyn has harmed his marriage to Meri, mostly during the last several years.