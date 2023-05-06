Lionel Richie Reveals the 'Hollywood Makeover' Joke That He Shares With King Charles III

Lionel Richie and King Charles have something in common, and they often joke about it - their "similar age." The We Are the World legendary singer revealed this during an interview on the BBC’s The Eve of Coronation. He said, "We have a little joke between us. [King Charles] says, 'How do you look the way I look and I look the way I look?' to which I say, 'You come to Hollywood and I can help you.'" The music icon mentioned that their friends, too, participate in this running joke about the fact that their ages are so close, reports Metro. Richie is 73, while Charles is 74, and their friends are aware of their similar birthdays. "Believe it or not, we’re the same age," Richie explained.

The pop legend in an exclusive with BBC One spoke about his friendship with King Charles and the preparations for the Coronation ceremony. "That’s our joke between the two of us. He has a fabulous sense of humor," Lionel added while acknowledging the joke.

According to Hello Magazine, the legendary musician was all praise for King Charles III ahead of his Coronation on Saturday, May 6. The American Idol judge is due to perform during Sunday's celebrations at Windsor Castle, and he expressed his gratitude for the "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" and the special invite while talking with the press. "To be a part of it is everything. This doesn’t happen every day. So, am I excited about this? Absolutely. This is not like any other time in life or any occasion. Once the lights hit and the music starts it’s just going to be magical. I have to pinch myself. We’re walking in history," Richie added.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool

Lionel Richie also revealed on the BBC One special segment that "their friendship may be unlikely," stating the fact that Charles is from the royal family in the U.K., and he is from Alabama in the U.S. However, he shared that one thing tied them together: "We have the same heart. He has an amazing heart." The Only One singer also praised the King’s work over the decades, adding: “Believe it or not, he cares. He’s hands-on. I’ve known His Majesty for a couple of years, so it’s fun to be here."

The pop legend has long been associated with the Prince’s Trust and has been an ambassador since the 1980s. He was specially invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III, where he met with other guests including Queen Consort Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke of Kent.

King Charles III's coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, at 11 am UK time. The King's coronation will be held across the weekend and be full of events, street parties, and celebrity performances at the Coronation concert at Windsor Castle.