‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Throws Shade at Christine Brown for Calling Her ‘Dramatic’

The show Sister Wives has long been a favorite for many American households owing to its gripping storyline and many plot twists over the 18 seasons. The show revolves around Kody Brown and his polygamous relationship with his four wives: Janelle, Christine, Meri, and Robyn. Each of these women has continued to blossom and grow in their individual lives and displayed a bloom in their characters accordingly.

Except for Robyn who is the only remaining wife of Kody, the other three now-former wives ended things with Kody over time. However, this epic show is set to draw to an explosive close on the 26th of November with a special edition of the 18th season - Sister Wives: Tell All, per ScreenRant.

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Was Concerned About Christine Going 'Too Fast' With David Woolley

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marcel Thomas

According to The U.S. Sun, a sneak peek of the show provided what’s about to go down in the finale of the acclaimed show. While fans might’ve expected the show to end on a heartwarming note - still a possibility, the final episode for this time will give fans the closure they need to bid adieu to this season the right way.

The reason is a good old-fashioned reunion involving Kody and his former “spiritual” wives and of course, Robyn sitting together, discussing their true feelings, and letting emotions set the tone for the conversations. In the trailer of the upcoming episode, Robyn seemed to slam her former sister-wife Christine quite intensely.

Also Read: Mykelti Padron of ‘Sister Wives’ Calls Out Step-Mom Robyn Brown and Accuses Her of Lying on Television

Image Source: TLC

Robyn was visibly emotional with tears streaming down her face while she tried to reminisce and gather her thoughts on the past. Although it appears that Robyn has processed the current situation, this scene insinuates that she may have moved on but she certainly hasn’t forgotten. In the video, Robyn turned to the host and said pleadingly, “You have six kids. That’s worth fighting for.”

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Honors Her Friendship With Janelle While Snubbing Meri and Robyn

Image Source: TLC

As the clip went on, Robyn continued to take a dig at Christine by referring to the time she called her ‘dramatic’. Robyn who still seemed rather misty-eyed said, “I don’t know how to let this go. And this isn’t me just being dramatic. Thank you, Christine.” Just as the last words left her mouth, she looked disgruntled. This is perhaps just a small glimpse of one of the many things to come in the show's upcoming episode.

Image Source: TLC

But it isn’t just Robyn who had a fierce response concerning Christine as she too had an opinion of her own concerning her former sister-wife. As the clip went on, the newly married reality star commented on Robyn and Kody’s relationship with a fiery diss. She said, “Robyn says that she can speak Kody and I’m like, bulls***.” She then seemed to apologize before quickly taking it back, “Sorry, I’m gonna be nice. No, I’m not.”

There is so much to be uncovered in the upcoming finale of the show. While drama is certainly anticipated, one thing is for certain: this is going to be an impassioned finale that will hopefully see a peaceful conclusion. A 19th season of the show is reportedly in the making but TLC is yet to make an official confirmation of the same.

More from Inquisitr

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Says Janelle and Him Could Reconcile But is 'Afraid' of Christine's 'Pathetic' Influence

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Slammed For Allegedly Spending $30,000 At Club 33