'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Seen Crying on Bathroom Floor In Emotional Video: "I Can't Help But..."

Robyn Brown, who remains the only wife of Kody Brown, shared in a heart-wrenching livestream how sad her previous Christmas Eve was. In Sunday's new hour of the reality television show Sister Wives, a confessional video that dates back to 2022 was released for viewers. The clip poignantly showed Robyn recording herself on her bathroom floor as she suffered from what appeared to be a panic attack. Recorded around 1 a.m. in the night, it showed Robyn crying while recording and expressing how she felt all alone.

For some context, this was around the time when Christine Brown, Jennelle Brown, and Meri Brown all divorced Kody, leaving Robyn and her kids in a nuclear family setup. As such, ahead of Christmas last year, Robyn said, "I'm just so heartbroken. The only thing that keeps my head above water now is just prayers," as reported by Daily Mail.

Robyn Brown in a still from season 17, episode 9 of 'Sister Wives.' (Image Source: TLC/YouTube)

Adding further, she explained in the video, "This was the first Christmas since I married Kody that I won't have any other family around except for just me and my kids and Kody. And I can't help but just sit here and look back on everything that's been happening and just be completely and utterly heartbroken."

The sole remaining wife in what was supposed to be a polyamorous relationship continued, "I'm struggling with my identity and what it means and I don't see my future anymore and the hopes and dreams that I had were just disappearing before my eyes." Robyn also revealed that the time she spent in the bathroom that night was a personal moment for her to process the changes in the marriage to Kody. Robyn also acknowledged that she owed a beautiful Christmas to her kids and wouldn't want to ruin it for them with her anxiety.

Later in the episode, Kody, the Brown family patriarch, shared that he found Robyn doing a great job to combat her emotional turmoil. "This woman has a spine of concrete and steel and she's been holding on to the dream that I sold her on with my family for a lot longer," Kody said. He emphasized that he understood why she was undergoing a tough time; after all, he did promise her a beautiful life in his plural family. According to Too Fab, he confessed that the dream was 'never meant to be.'

Kody has been with Robyn since 2010 and has 18 children in total. He shares the kids with his three ex-wives. In the wake of this episode, several took to the internet to call Robyn out for allegedly making a mountain out of a mole. Users of X (formerly known as Twitter) stormed the platform to question her. @EveTuesday wrote, "She’s just pissed that she has to do all of the work now to make Christmas nice…before she had her sister wives/slaves to do the heavy lifting and to contribute financially." Meanwhile, another user @TexaNH wrote, "Ugh. I can’t watch this show."