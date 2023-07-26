‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Brown Praises Husband Tony For His Weight Loss, Calls Him ‘Hot Stuff’

Mykelti Brown, star of Sister Wives, has expressed her admiration for her husband, Antonio 'Tony' Padron, following his remarkable weight loss journey. On her Instagram Stories, Mykelti shared a photo of Tony looking noticeably slimmer and happier in their Utah home. In the snapshot, Tony confidently posed in an all-black outfit, showcasing his skinnier frame and beaming with a smile.

Image Source: Instagram | @mykeltip

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Gushes Over The Cutest Engagement Photos With Fiancé David Woolley

Clearly smitten by her husband's transformation, Mykelti gushed over him, writing beneath the picture, "I'm married to some hot stuff," accompanied by a heart-on-fire emoji per The US Sun. Tony had previously shared the same photo on his page, alongside another picture featuring him and Mykelti, who has also undergone a significant weight loss journey. He wrote, "Just to drive the point home. Long-term consistency is the only way to true weight loss." Recollecting the beginning of his weight loss journey he added, "I remember at the beginning actually being worried and anxious about weighing myself. Worried that I wouldn’t see any budge in weight difference. Worried that I would see too much progress and stop my new habits. I logged every time I stepped on the scale and made a graph of it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Padron (@tonychessnut)

The post continued, "It's not a dramatic drop. Just a gradual slope downwards. Through making these long-term habits I’ve been able to sustain a healtheir [sic] lifestyle." In September of the previous year, Tony embarked on his weight loss journey, and in his Instagram caption, he emphasized the importance of long-term consistency for achieving true weight loss. In another post about their weight loss journey and workout regime, Mykelti shared, "BEFORE & AFTER!!! @tonychessnut and I have gone through a major life shift. It was time to get healthy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Calls Her Son Garrison ‘Funcle’ in Rare Throwback Picture

She continued, "We wanted something sustainable not just quick weight loss, but something that would last and keep us healthy in the long term. It’s been a great journey that we’re still working on every day to keep our bodies moving in the right direction." The couple's dedication to leading a healthier lifestyle has not only garnered admiration from fans but has also left many inspired by their determination and positive changes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Gush Over a Spin-off Series Starring Only These Two Brown Family Members

Mykelti and Tony are also parents to a daughter named Avalon Asa, who was born in April 2021, and twin boys Archer and Ace. Mykelti is the daughter of Christine and her ex-husband, Kody Brown, known for their reality show Sister Wives. As the couple continues to inspire others with their weight loss journey and dedication to healthier habits, fans eagerly await further updates from Mykelti and Tony as they share the joys of parenthood and lead a healthier and happier life together. Their transformation showcases the power of perseverance and commitment to making positive changes for a better quality of life together as a loving couple.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8676551/sister-wives-mykelti-brown-lusts-husband-weight-loss/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CupddRJO-h3/?img_index=1

https://www.instagram.com/mykeltip/

More from Inquisitr

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Sets the Record Straight on Her Marital Status in Her Instagram Post

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Heartwarming Photos From Gwendlyn's Wedding Celebrations